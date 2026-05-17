St. Louis CITY SC and D.C. United Play to 1-1 Draw at Audi Field on Saturday Night

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC grabbed a point on the road, tying D.C. United 1-1 at Audi Field on Saturday night. Chris Durkin, who made his first appearance against his former club D.C United, scored the first goal for CITY SC, finishing off a team play with Sangbin and Simon Becher picking up assists. D.C. United equalized in the 90th minute through João Peglow, who fired home a volley to share the points on the night. St. Louis returns to Energizer Park to face Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 19. Kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Chris Durkin scored his second goal of the season and eighth overall in MLS play

Durkin who started his professional career with D.C. United returned to his boyhood club for the first time since being traded to St. Louis

Sanbgin Jeong recorded his first assist of the season

Simon Becher tallied his team-leading fourth assist of the season

The result means the CITY SC and D.C. United series remain without a win (0-0-2 record)

May 16, 2026 - Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Chris Durkin (Sangbin Jeong, Simon Becher), 50th minute - Chris Durkin scored with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom left corner.

DC: João Peglow, 90th minute - João Peglow scored with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Chris Durkin (Sangbin Jeong, Simon Becher), 50'

DC: João Peglow, 90'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Fallou Fall (caution), 28'

STL: Conrad Wallem (caution), 41'

STL: Miguel Perez (caution), 59'

DC: Jackson Hopkins (caution), 60'

DC: Silvan Hefti (caution), 70'

STL: Conrad Wallem (second caution/rejection)

DC: Kye Rowes (caution), 90+4'

STL: Mbacke Fall (caution), 90+6'

Lineups

DC: GK Sean Johnston; D Keisuke Kurokawa (Conner Antley 78'), D Kye Rowles, D Lucas Bartlett ©, D Silvan Hefti; M Matti Peltola (Jared Stroud, 62'), M Brandon Servania, M Joao Peglow, M Jackson Hopkins (Nikola Markovic 78'); F Tai Baribo, F Louis Munteanu

Substitutes not used: GK Jordan Farr, GK Alex Bono, M Caden Clark, M Hosei Kijima, F Jacob Murell, F Gavin Turner

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 17; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Fallou Fall, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Rafael Santos (Tomas Totland 78'), M Conrad Wallem, M Miguel Perez (Daniel Edelman, 63'), M Chris Durkin, M Sangbin Jeong (Sergio Córdova, 63'), M Cedric Teuchert (Eduard Löwen, 63' ; F Simon Becher (Mbacke Fall 90'+1)

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Kyle Hiebert, F Brendan McSorley, F Mykhi Joyner

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 4

Referee: Rodrigo Albuquerque

Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Cory Richardson, Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

Venue: Audi Field

Weather: Cloudy, 79 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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