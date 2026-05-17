D.C. United Draw, 1-1, Against St. Louis CITY SC at Audi Field

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United salvaged a point in a 1-1 draw against St. Louis CITY SC at Audi Field, with midfielder João Peglow netting a stoppage time equalizer to rescue a point. Peglow leveled the match in the 90th minute with a right footed shot from outside the box that found the bottom left corner following a corner kick. The Black-and-Red went into halftime level at 0-0 in a tightly contested first half, with goalkeeper Sean Johnson making a pair of key saves on efforts from forward Simon Becher to keep things even. St. Louis struck first in the 50th minute when former D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin found the bottom left corner with a right footed shot from the centre of the box, assisted by forward Sang-Bin Jeong, to make it 1-0. D.C. United pressed for an equalizer throughout the second half, with St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki denying efforts from forwards Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu, as well as substitute Jared Stroud. The drama continued deep into stoppage time. St. Louis was reduced to ten men in the second minute of second half stoppage time when midfielder Conrad Wallem was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, what appeared to be a winner from Munteanu was overturned by VAR following a review. The match ended 1-1 with D.C. United moving to 4-5-5 with 17 points int he Eastern Conference.

Player Notes

Midfielder João Peglow scored his first goal of the season in the 90th minute. Peglow won seven ground duels and five recoveries in 90 minutes played.

Defender Silvan Hefti won 80% of his ground duels and recorded five passes into the final third; Hefti completed 90 minutes.

Midfielder Brandon Servania made six defensive contributions and had an 88% passing accuracy in 90 minutes played.

Captain Lucas Bartlett made three interceptions and had 12 passes into the final third.

#DCvSTL

The Black-and-Red is 0-0-2 against St. Louis City SC all-time in regular season matchups.

The Black-and-Red is 0-0-1 against St. Louis City SC at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-3-1 at home in the 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Keisuke Kurokawa (Conner Antley 78'), Kye Rowles, Silvan Hefti, Matti Peltola (Jared Stroud 62'), Brandon Servania, Joao Peglow, Tai Baribo, Louis Munteanu, Jackson Hopkins (Nikola Markovic 78')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Caden Clark, Gavin Turner, Hosei Kijima, Jordan Farr, Jacob Murrell

Head Coach: René Weiler

St. Louis CITY SC Lineup: Roman Burki, Dante Polvara, Fallou Fall, Timo Baumgartl, Conrad Wallem, Chris Durkin, Rafael Santos (Tomas Totland 78'), Miguel Perez (Daniel Edelman 63'), Cedric Teuchert (Eduard Lowen 63'), Sang Bin Jeong (Sergio Cordova 63'), Simon Becher (Mbacke Fall 90'+1')

Unused Substitutes: Kyle Hiebert, Ben Lundt, Mykhi Joyner, Brendan McSorley

Head Coach: Yoann Damet

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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