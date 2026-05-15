D.C. United Announces United in Play Soccer Celebration

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mayor Muriel Bowser today announced that D.C. United's United in Play Soccer Celebration have been officially designated as Washington, D.C.'s epicenter for the city to enjoy the world's game this summer. Held in the heart of Washington, D.C., the fan-focused events will include youth soccer activities, local food vendors, music, and family-friendly programming that showcases the energy and diversity of the city as well as live viewings of FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches.

"DC is a soccer city - from kids lacing up their cleats at schools and summer camps across our neighborhoods, to sellout crowds cheering on D.C. United, Power FC, and the Spirit at Audi Field," said Mayor Muriel Bowser. "This summer, we're celebrating the world's biggest sporting event, and there is no better place to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup than right here in the nation's capital. I want every DC resident - every family, every fan - to come out, cheer loud, and be part of this moment."

The nation's capital will unite around the world's game through two Soccer Celebration moments: the first from June 12-14 at Franklin Park in partnership with DowntownDC BID, followed by a second from June 19-21 at Tingey Plaza in partnership with the Navy Yard BID. Soccer Celebration will be free and open to the public with advance registration at this link.

Washington D.C. has long been a global soccer hub, and our United in Play Soccer Celebration reflects that legacy," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. "This is more than a watch party. It's a chance for our community to come together around the passion and joy the world's game brings, creating a place where families, friends, and supporters from across the city can celebrate culture, connection, and the energy of soccer.

Event Schedule

Franklin Park - In Partnership with DowntownDC BID (June 12-14)

Friday, June 12

6:00 PM - Gates open for Soccer Celebration

9:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: USA vs. Paraguay

11:00 PM - Event Ends

Saturday, June 13

3:00 PM - Gates open for Soccer Celebration

6:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Morocco

8:00 PM - Event Ends

Sunday, June 14

12:00 PM - Gates open for Soccer Celebration

1:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Germany vs. Curacao

4:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Japan

7:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

9:00 PM - Event Ends

"Downtown DC has always been a monumental stage for major sports moments, and we're excited to bring that national and global energy directly into the heart of our city with the United in Play Soccer Celebration," said Gerren Price, President and CEO of the DowntownDC BID. "Hosting an official FIFA World Cup 2026™ watch party at Franklin Park this June reflects our commitment to activating downtown with experiences that draw people together and showcase it as a premier destination for sports and community."

Tingey Plaza SE (June 19-21) In Partnership with the Navy Yard BID

Thursday, June 19

12:00 PM - Gates Open for Soccer Celebration

3:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: USA vs. Australia

6:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Scotland vs. Morocco

9:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Haiti

11:00 PM - Event Ends

Friday, June 20

12:00 PM - Soccer Celebration

1:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. TBD

4:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Germany vs. Ivory Coast

8:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Ecuador vs. Curacao

10:00 PM - Event Ends

Saturday, June 21

11:15 AM - Gates open for Soccer Celebration

12:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

3:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Belgium vs. Iran

6:00 PM - FIFA World Cup: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

8:00 PM - Event Ends

"Navy Yard is the epicenter of soccer in the District. The Washington Spirit, Power FC and D.C. United have made Audi Field their home and the electric energy their fans bring every match day invigorates the entire neighborhood," said Emeka Moneme, President and CEO of the Navy Yard BID. "It makes perfect sense to come together in Navy Yard, harness that game-day enthusiasm, and celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in the place where DC comes to play."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.