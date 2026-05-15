Inter Miami CF Names Mastercard as Exclusive Payment Services Partner and Nu Stadium Official Partner

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF today announced a partnership with Mastercard, naming the global technology company as the Exclusive Payment Services Partner of Inter Miami CF and an Official Partner of the Club and Nu Stadium.

Bringing together two globally recognized brands, the partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, connection, and delivering elevated experiences for fans. The partnership debuts during a meaningful period for fútbol across North America.

Mastercard has a longstanding heritage in fútbol. The company has supported it on a global scale for over three decades, driving authentic connections and experiences. Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi has been a Mastercard ambassador since 2018, playing a pivotal role in bringing cardholders closer to their passions.

As part of an elite roster of partners supporting the Club's next chapter, Mastercard joins Inter Miami at both the Club and stadium level. Nu Stadium, named after longtime Mastercard partner Nu, one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, provides the perfect backdrop for this next chapter by further cementing its place as a premier destination for sports and entertainment. At Nu Stadium, Mastercard will power more seamless, connected fan experiences, bringing together payments, services and innovation to elevate every moment of the fan journey.

What we're saying

"At Inter Miami, we believe the most powerful thing about fútbol is its ability to bring people together through unforgettable shared moments," said Xavier Asensi, President of Business Operations at Inter Miami CF. "Our partnership with Mastercard unites two global brands driven by a shared passion for creating meaningful fan experiences. Combined with Mastercard's longstanding relationship with our captain Leo Messi and partnership with Inter Miami CF Main Partner Nu, this collaboration is a natural fit. Together with Mastercard, we look forward to creating even more Priceless moments for fans, in Nu Stadium and globally."

"Soccer is synonymous with culture, community and passionate fandom," said Rustom Dastoor, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Americas, Mastercard. "With more than 30 years of global heritage in the game, Mastercard is excited to enter this next chapter alongside Inter Miami CF at the brand-new Nu Stadium. With the legendary Messi at the helm, we're deepening our connection to soccer - both as a sport and a cultural platform. Together, we're getting fans closer to the game they love and admire."

According to Mastercard global ambassador Leo Messi, "Fútbol is about connection. And that's what makes Inter Miami so special. The fans, the energy of the city - it's electric. The game has come alive in new and exciting ways, and it's a privilege to see the joy we're bringing to fans from all over the world as a longstanding Mastercard ambassador."

"Nu Stadium was built to be a home - for fans, for the community, for everyone who believes in what this club and this sport represent. Welcoming Mastercard as a partner of the stadium brings that vision even further. We share a passion for innovation and for creating experiences that truly bring people together," said Cristina Junqueira, Nu Co-founder and US CEO.

Why it matters

The collaboration creates a powerful, fully integrated ecosystem, seamlessly connecting financial services, payments technology, and fan engagement under one unified platform.

Mastercard will play a central role in shaping the fan journey at Nu Stadium, powering fast and seamless cashless transactions across ticketing, concessions and retail through its integrated payments technology, while maintaining a strong presence through prominent signage and brand visibility throughout the venue.

Fans can expect exclusive activations and Priceless Experiences that bring them closer to Inter Miami CF, including the chance to go down to the pitch to see the players up close during warm ups, exclusive ticket access, access to rewards when using Tap and Go on public transit to Nu Stadium with an eligible Mastercard, and more.

Together, Inter Miami CF and Mastercard will redefine how fans connect with the Club, both inside Nu Stadium and across digital platforms, creating a frictionless, innovative and truly global experience.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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