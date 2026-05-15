Keys to the Match: Derby Day

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on the Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Derby Day

This will be the second Hudson River Derby of the season following the U.S. Open Cup fixture earlier this month.

That night saw New York City FC run out 3-1 winners thanks to three well-worked set-piece goals. The Red Bulls will be keen to avoid a second derby defeat at home, while New York City FC know a win in Harrison, New Jersey, could see them climb into fourth place if the Chicago Fire drop points on the road against CF Montréal.

Arguably just as important as the points are the bragging rights. This game is often the fixture fans look for first, and whether traveling across to watch the team or supporting from back in New York, we know you won't disappoint with your backing of the Boys in Blue.

The atmosphere is always electric whenever these two sides meet, and Saturday should be no different. With plenty on the line both in the standings and in the rivalry, New York City FC will be eager to deliver another memorable derby performance for the fans.

Form Guide

Saturday's clash will be the 34th Hudson River Derby in all competitions.

The recent U.S. Open Cup win was New York City FC's 13th against the Red Bulls, with the result also seeing them move past the 40-goal mark in the fixture.

The Pigeons' first win in the derby came back in 2016, when Jack Harrison and David Villa both found the net. As for last season, it was a good year for New York City FC in the derby, with wins both home and away. That meant the Hudson River Derby trophy stayed with New York City FC, something the players and staff aim to make happen again this year.

In terms of goals, two Argentines-Maxi Moralez and Taty Castellanos-lead the way for New York City FC in Hudson River Derby history with five goals each. Moralez was in fine form during the most recent meeting between the two sides, producing assists on all three of New York City FC's goals.

A goal this weekend would push him ahead of his good friend Castellanos and further cement his status as a club legend.

Momentum

New York City FC have enjoyed a good few days thanks to big wins against the Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC.

Speaking after Wednesday's game, Pascal Jansen praised his players' hard work and commitment to keeping a second straight clean sheet.

"It's a good sign, obviously, but it's more about learning the lessons from the second block of games," he said.

"During that second block, we probably would have had a draw in a game like this, or maybe even a loss. It looks better now, especially in the final phase of the game, where you have to fight and make sure you keep a clean sheet. It's a big compliment to everybody on the pitch because they worked really hard and showed the character needed to get these games over the line. Hopefully we can continue this in the third block of games."

While keeping a clean sheet in the Hudson River Derby will require a lot of hard work, the potential for a third straight win in seven days is a huge incentive for the group as they look to continue building toward a strong finish to May.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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