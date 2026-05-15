Introducing New In-App Wallet to Your Inter Miami CF App
Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Your Official Inter Miami CF App introduces an exciting new update. The must-have companion for all Inter Miami fans will be integrating a new in-app wallet!
The new in-app wallet enhances the fan experience and delivers added value to fans. The wallet can be used as a form of payment at our Nu Stadium at the Inter Miami CF Team Store and concessions with food and beverage options.
As a reward, fans will receive a $5 off the first time they purchase using the in-app wallet. Below, we break down the simple steps for fans to access their wallet inside the Inter Miami App.
Steps to Follow to Use the Wallet in the Inter Miami CF App:
Step 1: Download the app
Step 2: Go to the menu bar and select Wallet
Step 3: Log in to your Ticketmaster account
Step 4: Add Card to Wallet
Step 5: Show Your QR Code and Pay!
Download the Official Inter Miami CF App Now!
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