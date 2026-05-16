Inter Miami CF Hosts Portland Timbers this Sunday

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (7W-2L-4D, 25 points) returns home to host the Portland Timbers (4W-6D-2D, 14 points) in MLS regular season action this Sunday, May 17. Kick off for the match at Nu Stadium - which will feature the Feed Your Fandom presented by Publix theme night - is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Nu Stadium Public Transportation Options and Incentive

Take public transportation to matches and enjoy a $10 food & beverage credit; plus multiple easy ways to arrive are available. All the information fans need to know about public transportation is broken down HERE.

Nu Stadium Single-Match Parking Passes

PLEASE NOTE: Single-match parking passes are only available on the Yellow Lot, as parking in the Audi Black Lot and the Red Lot is sold out. Fans who plan to park on-site must purchase a parking pass in advance. Due to high demand, parking is expected to sell out, and on-site purchases will not be available on matchday. This policy is in place to ensure a smooth and efficient arrival experience for all guests.

Routes to Nu Stadium

Plan your route and arrive early, with parking lots opening at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Clear Bag Policy

To provide a safer environment for the public and to expedite guest entry into the stadium, Nu Stadium policy limits and restricts the size and type of bags that are permitted into the stadium during any events taking place. We encourage guests NOT to bring any bags, however, the following will be permitted after proper screening:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Any medically necessary items must be pre-approved by Stadium management. Please contact guestservices@intermiamicf.com to be considered for approval. All items will be subject to proper inspection at entry gate.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family including children will be able to carry an approved clear bag, providing ample storage capacity.

Feed Your Fandom presented by Publix

Get ready for another special evening of fútbol at Nu Stadium as Feed Your Fandom presented by Publix takes over Nu Stadium on Sunday!

The afternoon when Inter Miami CF hosts the Portland Timbers at 6 p.m. ET will be an unforgettable one at Nu Stadium thanks to Publix's theme night, with a matchday packed with pre and postmatch performances, exclusive giveaways, food samples, and more.

Don't Miss History!

Don't miss our historic first year at Nu Stadium and secure the best pricing for all MLS regular-season home games with a Season Ticket. Get your Season Tickets HERE!

Lowe's Messi Inflatable

The countdown for the giant Leo Messi inflatable is on. Lowe's rewards members, will be able to get a limited-edition 10-ft tall inflatable Messi starting on Monday, May 18!

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on Apple TV.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami returns home after back-to-back victories on the road. Most recently, Inter Miami secured three valuable points on the road on Wednesday with a thrilling 3-5 comeback win against FC Cincinnati. A brace by captain Leo Messi, as well as strikes from attackers Mateo Silvetti and Germán Berterame led the Club to victory at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The win also saw Inter Miami tie FC Cincinnati (2024) for the most points through the opening nine road games of an MLS regular season (22).

Inter Miami this Regular Season

Overall, Inter Miami has recorded seven wins, two losses, and four draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 25 points, and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals with 11 so far and is tied in second place in the race for the Golden Boot. Midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Telasco Segovia, meanwhile, are Inter Miami's top assist providers so far this league campaign with seven each.

Previously Against Portland Timbers

Sunday's meeting will be the third between the sides in Club history and the first since 2022. The series is even to date, with both teams securing a win each.

Last time out, the teams faced off in 2022 MLS regular season action in a matchup which resulted in a 2-1 win at home for Inter Miami.

Scouting the Portland Timbers

Portland will visit Nu Stadium for the first time after playing out a 2-2 draw on the road against CF Montréal on Wednesday. Overall, the Timbers have recorded four wins, six losses and two draws for a total 14 points this regular season, and are 12th in the Western Conference table.

Forward Kevin Kelsy has been the team's top contributor in attack so far this league campaign, with five goals and three assists.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.