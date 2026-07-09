Argentina, Cape Verde Latest Visitors to Prepare for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Action at Club's Facilities

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's state-of-the-art facilities continue preparing the world's best nations to play FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Miami. This time, both Argentina and Cape Verde trained at the Club's facilities ahead of their Round of 32 matchup on Friday, July 3.

Defending champions Argentina, with Inter Miami captain Leo Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul in the mix, carried out their preparations at the Florida Blue Training Center. This marked the return of La Albiceleste to the Club's training ground in preparation for a major competition, after training at the facilities ahead of their title-clinching campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and the 2024 Copa América.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, trained at Inter Miami CF Stadium as the African nation prepared to carry on with their historic debut campaign in a World Cup in their first-ever knockout stages fixture. The visit marked their first visit to our facilities.

The fixture ultimately resulted in a thrilling 3-2 victory for Argentina in extra time, with Messi getting onto the scoresheet.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Nations Prepare at Inter Miami CF's Facilities

Inter Miami CF Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center have served as training sites for FIFA World Cup 2026™ nations Colombia, Haiti, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, and Turkey.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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