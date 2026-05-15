Revolution Host Minnesota United FC on Salute to Heroes Night

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (7-4-1, 22 pts.) will close out the two-match week and a four-game homestand this Saturday night, hosting Western Conference side Minnesota United FC (6-4-3, 21 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. The club's annual Salute to Heroes Match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and streams live on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Tune into Rumba 97.7 FM for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

Saturday's contest marks just the sixth all-time meeting between the two sides, with New England holding a 3-1-1 advantage over Minnesota, including victories in all three encounters at home. Minnesota has been in strong road form this season, carrying a 4-2-1 away mark that has helped position them sixth in the Western Conference. In their last outing, the Loons dropped a narrow 1-0 result to the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. Striker Kelvin Yeboah owns a team-best seven tallies this season, while Joaquin Pereyra and former Revolution attacker Tomás Chancalay pace the team with four assists each.

New England is looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat to Eastern Conference leader Nashville SC, 3-0, on Wednesday night. The result snapped the Revolution's seven-match unbeaten run and six-game home winning streak, which fell one short of tying the club record. This weekend, the Revolution will look to return to the win column in Foxborough, where they have taken 18 points from the first seven home fixtures. Saturday's match is the club's final home contest before the MLS season pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though the Revolution will hit the road for one final spring match next week at Charlotte FC.

Revolution captain Carles Gil continues his strong case for 2026 MLS All-Star consideration, posting five goal contributions across his last six outings. Already a four-time All-Star and five-time Team MVP, Gil's 30 chances created are tied for second among all Eastern Conference players. Fellow midfielder Matt Polster eyes his second straight start on Saturday and his third appearance back from injury. Veteran forward/winger Diego Fagundez, who seeks his seventh consecutive appearance this weekend, has enjoyed success against Minnesota in his MLS career, owning five goals and two assists. His next goal will make him just the fourth MLS player with 80 goals and 80 assists.

Anchoring New England's backline, Malian center back Mamadou Fofana remains one of the league's top defenders this season, tied for second with 38 clearances. Between the posts, Matt Turner continues his World Cup preparations as he eyes a 13th consecutive start to open the season. The American goalkeeper owns the third-best save percentage (75.0) leaguewide. while his 51 saves rank fifth. In advanced metrics, Turner ranks second in the league with -5.37 goals prevented.

Head Coach Marko Mitrović continues to deploy an arsenal of players who represent the Stars and Stripes in the youth ranks. Homegrown defender Peyton Miller has scored three times this year, twice at home. On Wednesday, he started alongside Ethan Kohler, Brooklyn Raines, and Griffin Yow, while another U.S. youth international, forward Marcos Zambrano, made his MLS debut off the bench against Nashville.

On Saturday, the Revolution will honor active and retired military, police, and fire personnel along with all first responders at the club's annual Salute to Heroes Match. The Fan Zone will feature activations from all branches of the Armed Forces, along with organizations including VA Boston, One Summit, and Frost Call. The national anthem will be performed by a vocalist from The Navy Band Northeast, with current and retired military members and their families unfurling a large American flag on the pitch. A military flyover is also scheduled to take place before the match (weather permitting). At halftime, there will be a live enlistment ceremony where new members of several branches will take their oaths on the north side of the stadium field. All active and retired military personnel and first responders will be honored as Saturday's Heroes of the Match.

The club will also celebrate Colombian Night on Saturday, celebrating Colombian heritage in the Fan Zone and inside the building on matchday. Fans who purchase tickets through this link will receive a complimentary Colombia Night scarf.

(7-4-1, 22 pts.)

3rd in East.

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #13

New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United FC

Saturday, May 16, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

(6-4-3, 21 pts)

6th in West.

WATCH

Apple TV

(English & Spanish)

LISTEN

Rumba 97.7 FM

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portugese)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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