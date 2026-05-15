Don Deedson Louicius Named to Haiti's National Team World Cup Roster

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas' Don Deedson Louicius has been selected to represent the Haiti men's national team in its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1974. Deedson's selection marks the first time in franchise history that FC Dallas has had active players represented in consecutive FIFA World Cups, following Jesús Ferreira's appearance with the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Haiti was drawn into Group C and opens the tournament against Scotland on June 13 at 8 p.m. CT in Boston, Massachusetts. The Grenadiers then face Brazil on June 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before concluding group stage play against Morocco in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the tournament, Haiti will play two preparation matches against New Zealand on Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. CT at Inter Miami CF Stadium and Peru on Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m. CT at NU Stadium.

Deedson has earned 30 senior national team caps and scored 10 goals for Haiti. He made his international debut on March 25, 2021, against Belize in Concacaf FIFA World Cup qualifying. He scored the game-winning goal against Nicaragua on Nov. 19, 2025, helping Haiti clinch qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winger scored his first FC Dallas goal on April 11 against St. Louis CITY SC and has appeared in nine matches since joining the club in the summer of 2025.

Before arriving in Dallas, Deedson spent two seasons with Danish side Odense Boldklub (OB), recording 15 goals and 10 assists across all competitions while helping the club earn promotion to the Danish Superliga in 2025 after winning the NordicBet Liga title. Prior to OB, he began his professional career with Hobro IK in 2019, tallying 22 goals and eight assists in 82 appearances across all competitions.

A product of Kalonji Soccer Academy, Deedson spent three years with the program and helped lead the club to the 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer U-18 National Championship, recording two goals and one assist in the final against Solar SC.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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