FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Kaick to Contract Extension

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today midfielder Kaick's contract extension through the 2028-29 season with club options for the 2029-30, and 2030-31 seasons. His roster designation remains a U22 Initiative.

"I'm very happy. Since I arrived here, I've felt at home," midfielder Kaick said. "The club has always supported me and my family, which means a lot. My adaptation has gone very well with my teammates and everyone at the club. I'm happy to take another big step in my career. I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me, trusting me and believing in my work. I also want to thank God for everything."

Kaick has appeared in 13 matches this season, scoring his first goal of the season versus Real Salt Lake on May 9 and his first assist on April 4 versus D.C. United. FC Dallas holds a 5-2-3 record this season when Kaick starts. He is one of five players on the team with more than 300 completed passes (379) and leads the team in fouls suffered (19).

FC Dallas acquired Kaick from Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense on March 5, 2025, as a U22 Initiative signing. In his first season with Dallas, he made 27 appearances and logged 1,668 minutes, while contributing two goals. He scored his first goal on July 19, 2025 against St. Louis CITY SC before adding his second on Decision Day against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Oct. 18, 2025.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Kaick to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season, with club options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.







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