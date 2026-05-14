Japan Men's National Team to Hold Open Training at Nashville Stadium June 8

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today that, as part of this year's 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff, the Japan Men's National Team will hold a Community Day and open training session at Nashville Stadium on Monday, June 8 at 5:45 p.m. CT as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Individuals wishing to attend the open training session can register for free tickets here.

During the open training session, attendees will have the opportunity to view on-field activities by the Japan Men's National Team.

"It is an honor to open our stadium to the community and the Japan Men's National Team as they prepare to kick off their FIFA World Cup 26™ schedule," said Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola. "2026 is the biggest year for soccer in the United States since the World Cup was last here in 1994, and we cannot wait to share in the experience with fans and families from Nashville and across Tennessee."

"We look forward to welcoming the Japanese Men's National Team to Nashville this summer and encourage locals and visitors to catch them in action during Community Day," said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "Japan is a growing international market for Nashville, and this visit not only brings the team to Music City, but also provides an exciting opportunity to host visiting Japanese media and share the stories, hospitality and spirit that make Nashville such a compelling destination. We're grateful for the strong partnership with Nashville SC and the Mayor's Office in bringing Community Day to life."

In February, it was announced that the Japan Football Association selected Nashville SC's Training Center in Antioch for its FIFA World Cup 26™ Team Base Camp and Training Site.

Countries participating in the in FIFA World Cup 26™ will be headquartered at Base Camps throughout North and Central America where they will train and administer team operations. Additionally, the Japan Men's Team will reside in Nashville when they aren't traveling to FIFA World Cup host cities for matches.

Japan kicks off its FIFA World Cup 26™ Group Stage (Group F) schedule June 14 at 3 p.m. CT vs. the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium.

Additional details regarding the 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff will be released between now and June at NashvilleSC.com, GEODISPark.com, visitmusiccity.com and via social media at @NashhvilleSC, @GEODISPark and @visitmusiccity.

2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff Lineup:

Nashville SC Soccer Celebration presented by Discount Tire (Free FIFA World Cup 26™ live viewings)

o June 12 - USA vs Paraguay (Publix Plaza at GEODIS Park)

o June 19 - USA vs Australia (Centennial Park where the city's Juneteenth615 Festival is also taking place that evening)

o June 25 - USA vs Turkey (Publix Plaza at GEODIS Park)

o Additional live viewings to be announced at a later date

Concerts:

o June 19 - Forrest Frank (Sold Out)

o July 9 - Thomas Rhett & Niall Horan (Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com)

o Additional concerts TBD

Cultural, Community and Family Events:

o June 1-2 & June 4-5 - Youth Soccer Camps

o June 8 - Japan Men's National Team Open Training

o June 13 - The InterNASHional Night Market hosted by TIRRC

o June 24 - Nashville SC Season Ticket Member exclusive event

o June 28 - Fourth Annual Dash at the Castle 5K Night Run

o Additional events TBD

Grand Finale

o July 17 - Nashville SC vs Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park (FIFA World Cup 26™ Final weekend)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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