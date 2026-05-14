St. Louis CITY SC Travels to the Nation's Capital to Face D.C. United on Saturday

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Riding a two-game win streak, St. Louis CITY SC will head to Washington D.C. to face eastern conference opponents D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday. Kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT with the match streaming live on Apple TV.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Christian Miles (play-by-play), Kacey White (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Moises Linares (play-by-play/analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

CITY on TAP

On Saturday the CITY Street Team takes over Westport Plaza for the Michelob ULTRA x Purina Pet-Friendly Watch Party as the Boys in Red take on D.C. United. It all kicks off at 5:30. Bring a blanket or chair and your furry friends for a night of fun. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase as well as order-to-go from restaurants within the plaza.

Last Time Out

St. Louis CITY SC earned their second consecutive win in MLS, and their third in their last four matches across all competitions, on Wednesday when they recorded a 2-1 win over LAFC at Energizer Park. Tomas Totland opened the scoring for CITY SC in the fourth minute, off an assist from Eduard Löwen and Marcel Hartel, following a lovely team buildup play. CITY SC's other wingback, Rafael Santos, doubled the lead, scoring the eventual match winning goal and his first career goal for St. Louis. The result was the first time in club history that the team managed to grab all three points against the Black and Gold.

Team of the Matchday: Tomas Totland

Tomas Totland continued his strong form in recent weeks, notching the opening goal for St. Louis against LAFC. The Norwegian wingback earned man of the match honors for his impressive display on Wednesday night which included a strong defensive showing against one of the league's most potent attack. The performance earned him a spot on the league's Team of the Matchday. Totland has now scored two goals in his last four matches across all competitions.

CITY SC Number 10

Eduard Löwen picked up another assist in the win against LAFC on Wednesday after feeding Totland a low cross on the night's first goal. With the assist, the German midfielder became the first player in club history to record 30 regular-season goal contributions (13 goals, 17 assists) at Energizer Park. In 64 MLS regular season starts, Löwen recorded 41 goal contributions (18 goals, 23 assists).

Scouting D.C. United

D.C. United is coming off a 3-1 loss at home to Chicago FC on Wednesday night. DC United's two wins in their last six matches came against New York City FC and Orlando, but their only loss in that stretch came in the last match. D.C. United sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with 16 points and boasts a 4-5-4 record. Designated Player Tai Baribo leads DC United with seven goals.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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