St. Louis CITY SC Hosts LAFC for a Midweek Match at Energizer Park on Wednesday

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC faces LAFC on Wednesday for a midweek match at Energizer Park with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Every CITY SC match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Francisco X Rivera (play-by-play), Calen Carr (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo, (play-by-play), Tony Cherchi (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

CITY Block Party

Our first midweek MLS match of 2026 kicks off Wednesday night against LAFC. We're celebrating Mental Health Awareness Night, highlighting our CITY community and all of the reasons that We Belong Here. Show up early to grab the new STL Checkerboard Scarf at CITY Pavilion and enjoy all the pre-match festivities at CITY Block Party including the Purina Incredible Dog Team, music, games and more on Lou Fusz Plaza. The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a friendship bracelet set courtesy of our friends at BJC HealthCare.

Last Time Out

CITY SC defeated Colorado Rapids 1-0 on the road last Saturday. Sangbin Jeong scored the lone goal for CITY SC in the 26th minute off a goal kick from Roman Bürki that was flicked on by Simon Becher. The strike was Sangbin's first goal of the 2026 MLS season while Becher picked up his third assist of the season, tied for the team-lead in assists. Bürki earned his first assist of the season and third in his MLS career. The result marked the first time CITY SC took all three points on the road against the Rapids. It was also the first road win and clean sheet for CITY SC in MLS action this season.

Scouting LAFC

LAFC hosted Houston Dynamo last Sunday, falling 4-1. In their last five matches, the Black and Gold are 1-2-2, scoring just six goals while conceding ten. Designated Player Denis Bouanga leads Los Angeles with five goals, while Son Heung-Min has eight assists. LAFC sits in third place in the Western Conference with 21 points and a 6-3-3 record. Away from BMO Stadium, LAFC are 2-1-2.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

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