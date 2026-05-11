LAFC Suffers 4-1 Defeat to Houston Dynamo

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC lost 4-1 to the Houston Dynamo on Sunday night at BMO Stadium, dropping the club's record to 6-3-3 for 21 points. With three games remaining on its schedule before the FIFA World Cup break, LAFC is currently tied for third place in the Western Conference.

Playing its first home league game in more than two weeks, LAFC came out the more attacking of the two sides, creating a series of chances in front of goal. However, it was the visitors that would open the scoring with one of its first counterattacks of the match. Jack McGlynn collected a pass from Lawrence Ennali near the top of the box and curled a left-footed shot inside the far post to make the score 1-0 in the 25th minute.

The Dynamo doubled their lead nine minutes later when they were awarded a free kick right on the edge of the penalty area. Guilherme stepped up to take the free kick, and his low, right-footed shot deflected off an LAFC defender and past a helpless Hugo Lloris, making the score 2-0 in the 34th minute.

LAFC outshot the Dynamo 9-5 in the opening half and pulled a goal back just before the intermission when Nathan Ordaz prodded the ball home from close range following a low cross from Jacob Shaffelburg that was flicked on, into the path of Ordaz, by Stephen Eustáquio. The goal was the second in league play this season for Ordaz and third in all competitions.

However, that would be as close as the home side would get as Houston struck twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to put the game out of reach. In the 51st minute, former LAFC forward Mateusz Bogusz collected his own rebound and hit a left-footed shot from the center of the box that found its way into the net to make the score 3-1.

Four minutes later, McGlynn scored his second of the game, finishing another clinical Houston counterattack, hitting his shot low, past the dive of Lloris, and into the corner of the net to give the visitors a 4-1 victory.

LAFC will be back in action on Wednesday, May 13, when the club travels East to take on St. Louis CITY at Energizer Park. That game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM [Korean], and 980 AM La Mera Mera [Spanish].

NOTES

With the loss, LAFC is now 6-3-3 for 21 points this season and 11-4-5 in all competitions.

LAFC defender Eddie Segura made his 153rd regular-season appearance for the club, surpassing Carlos Vela to become the club's all-time leader in games played. Across all competitions, he has 198 appearances for the Black & Gold.

Segura, who made his LAFC debut in the 2019 season-opening win over Sporting Kansas City on March 3, 2019, has four goals and five assists in his time with the club while helping it win the Supporters' Shield twice as well as the 2022 MLS Cup and 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Nathan Ordaz scored his second regular-season goal just before halftime. His only other MLS goal came in the season-opening win over Inter Miami on February 21.

Ordaz joins Denis Bouanga, David Martínez and Mathieu Choinière as LAFC players with multiple goals in MLS play this year.

Stephen Eustáquio was credited with his fourth assist of the season on the Ordaz goal, leaving him tied with Bouanga for the second-most on the club.

Jacob Shaffelburg was also credited with an assist on the goal. That was his second of the season and his first since April 4 against Orlando when he made his LAFC debut.

Bouanga, LAFC's leading goal scorer, missed the game while serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

LAFC Suffers 4-1 Defeat to Houston Dynamo - Los Angeles FC

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