LAFC Earns Last-Gasp 2-2 Road Draw at San Diego FC

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC battled for a hard-won point against San Diego FC on Saturday night, earning a last-gasp 2-2 draw on the road. LAFC now stands at 6W-2L-3D on the MLS season for 21 points.

LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos made nine changes to the starting eleven that took the field in the club's midweek Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal win against Deportivo Toluca FC with defender Nkosi Tafari and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the only holdovers.

The opening goal of the match arrived in the seventh minute when San Diego forward Marcus Ingvartsen headed home a corner kick from midfielder Anders Dreyer.

Despite the early setback, the Black & Gold found its footing after making two changes at halftime (midfielder Mark Delgado coming in for Jude Terry & forward David Martínez replacing Nathan Ordaz) and began to assert control over the game.

SDFC doubled its lead in the 71st minute when Dreyer once again picked out Ingvartsen in the box, and the Danish striker evaded a defender before tucking a shot into the lower left corner for a 2-0 lead.

Dos Santos continued to shuffle his lineup, bringing in Tyler Boyd and Mathieu Choinière for Jeremy Ebobisse and Stephen Eustáquio, respectively, after having introduced Son Heung-Min on the hour mark.

The changes told in the 82nd minute when a quick passing sequence ended with Son slipping Bouanga into the San Diego box where he fired home from a sharp angle to draw LAFC within a goal at 2-1.

From there the Black & Gold piled on massive pressure in search of an equalizer, drawing a handful of important saves from SDFC goalkeeper CJ dos Santos, and subsequently Duran Ferree after dos Santos was injured making a save on Bouanga early in stoppage time.

LAFC's pressure finally paid off in the 14th minute of added time when a Choinière header off a corner kick fell to defender Ryan Hollingshead, who finished from close range to secure the 2-2 draw for the Black & Gold.

LAFC next travels to Mexico for the second leg of its Champions Cup Semifinal series against Toluca on Wednesday, May 6. Kickoff from Estadio Nemesio Díez is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FS1, TUDN, Concacaf GO and Coupang Play in Korea. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and K-Radio 1230 AM (Korean).

The Black & Gold returns to MLS regular-season action when the team hosts the Houston Dynamo presented by Zippy Paws at BMO Stadium on Sunday, May 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on Apple TV with local radio coverage on ESPN LA 710 AM, the ESPN LA app (English), La Mera Mera 980 AM (Spanish), and K-Radio 1230 AM (Korean) as well as national coverage on SiriusXM FC 157.

NOTES:

LAFC is now 0W-2L-1D all-time against SDFC in the regular season.

Tonight's draw marks the first point LAFC has earned against San Diego in three all-time matches between the clubs.

LAFC is in the midst of a stretch of 13 matches in just 44 days, including Concacaf Champions Cup matches, for an average of one match every 3.3 days.

Eddie Segura made his 152nd regular-season appearance for LAFC, tying Carlos Vela for the most in club history. Vela played 152 regular-season games for LAFC between 2018 and 2024.

Denis Bouanga started the game for LAFC, making him the only player to start each of the club's first eleven regular-season games. His goal tonight was his first in league play since LAFC's 6-0 home win against Orlando on April 4.

Ryan Hollinghead's goal in the 104th minute is tied for the third latest stoppage time goal in league history behind Tom Barlow (107+ onâÃ¯Â¿Â½Ã¯Â¿Â½04/08/2023) and Mateusz Bogusz (105+ on 03/14/2026).

It is the latest regular-season goal in LAFC history. The previous record was a tie between Carlos Vela (07/19/2019) and João Moutinho (06/09/2018), who both scored in 97+.

His goal was the 32nd of his career and first for the club since scoring against the Chicago Fire (also a road goal) in a 2-2 draw on Aug. 9, 2025.

The goal moves Hollingshead past Graham Zusi and solely into second place among the highest scoring players who are listed as a defender as their primary position in MLS history. Brek Shea leads the way with 35 goals scored.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2026

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