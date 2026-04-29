LAFC, Toluca Square off in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals at BMO Stadium on Wednesday

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) begins a two-game, Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal series against Mexican club Deportivo Toluca FC on Wednesday, April 29. Kickoff from BMO Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. PT with the match to be broadcast on TUDN and FS1 (United States), Coupang Play (Korea), OneSoccer (Canada) and Concacaf GO. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).

The Semifinal series between LAFC and Toluca, the reigning Liga MX champion, marks the first meeting between the clubs and represents another major hurdle for the Black & Gold as the team seeks a third Champions Cup Final appearance. After Wednesday's home leg in Los Angeles, LAFC will travel to Toluca for the deciding match at Estadio Nemesio Díez on Wednesday, May 6.

The Black & Gold is 4-0-2 in 2026 Champions Cup play and has now reached the Semifinal stage of the competition for the third time in four tournament appearances. LAFC became the first club from the United States to defeat the defending tournament champion when the team knocked out Liga MX giants Cruz Azul 4-1 on aggregate (3-0 at home and 1-1 in Mexico) in the Quarterfinals earlier this month.

With two goals in the Quarterfinal first leg, 20-year-old LAFC forward David Martínez became the youngest player to score a brace in the Champions Cup Quarterfinals for a club from the United States. The young Venezuelan has four goals in the competition, one behind teammate Denis Bouanga (five), who has the second most in the tournament. Bouanga and defender Eddie Segura will miss Wednesday's match for LAFC due to yellow card accumulation.

For more LAFC stories, tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC

Kickoff: Wednesday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media Check-in opens: 5:30 p.m. PT

Watch: TUDN, FS1, Coupang Play (Korea), OneSoccer (Canada), Concacaf GO

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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