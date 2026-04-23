LAFC Plays to 0-0 Draw with Colorado Rapids

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC claimed a point at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night, playing to a 0-0 draw with the Colorado Rapids. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a pair of diving saves in the opening 45 minutes while also reacting quickly to stop a deflection off one of his defenders from close range to keep the game scoreless.

After the break, it was LAFC that had the better of the chances with the club taking five shots in the second half compared to none in the first. The best of those five came in the 56th minute when Mathieu Choinière struck the crossbar and the post with a curling, right-footed shot from outside the box. Ten minutes later, a Jacob Shaffelburg shot from distance struck the back of Son Heung-Min and nearly snuck under the crossbar, only to be palmed over by Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen, keeping the score 0-0 and earning a point for each side.

With the draw, LAFC is now 5-2-2 on the season for 17 points, leaving the club tied for third place in the Western Conference standings with Minnesota United. LAFC will be back in action against Minnesota on Saturday, April 25, when the two sides face off at Allianz Field. That game kicks off at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be seen on Apple TV and FOX, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM (Korean), and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish).

NOTES

With the draw, LAFC is now 5-2-2 for 17 points this season and 9-2-4 in all competitions.

Since opening the season against Real España in the Concacaf Champions Cup 64 days ago, LAFC has played 15 games in all competitions, meaning that the club has played a game every 4.27 days in that time.

At home in 2026, LAFC is 6-1-2 in all competitions with seven clean sheets. Tonight's game was the first time that LAFC has been shut out at home since a 1-0 loss to Portland on July 25, 2025.

LAFC is now 7-0-1 all-time against Colorado at BMO Stadium in the regular season, and 9-0-1 in all competitions. LAFC has shut out the Rapids in each of the last seven games in Los Angeles, outscoring Colorado 18-0 in those seven contests.

This was LAFC's second 0-0 draw of the season, having also played to that score on the road against Austin FC on March 21.

Hugo Lloris finished the game with two saves for his seventh shutout in eight league appearances this year.

Lloris now has 30 shutouts in the regular season since signing with LAFC ahead of the 2024 season.

Eddie Segura made his 150th regular-season appearance for LAFC. He is now two behind Carlos Vela for the most in club history. Vela played 152 regular-season games for LAFC between 2018 and 2024.

LAFC captain Aaron Long made his first appearance of the season after recovering from a ruptured left Achilles tendon that he suffered in July 2025. Long was an unused substitute on Sunday against San Jose before returning to the field tonight.

Denis Bouanga started the game for LAFC, making him the only player to start each of the club's first nine regular-season games. Nkosi Tafari had started each of the first eight before being named on the bench for tonight's contest. Tafari came on at halftime in place of Long.

Stephen Eustáquio entered the game in the 67th minute replacing Mathieu Choinière. This was his first appearance for the club since the 1-1 draw with Alajuelense in the Champions Cup on March 10. He had missed the last eight games in all competitions with a leg injury.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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