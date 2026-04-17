Concacaf Announces Champions Cup Semifinal Schedule for LAFC-Toluca Series
Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Concacaf today announced the schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals. LAFC will face Deportivo Toluca FC from Mexico's Liga MX in a two-game, home-and-away series for a chance to play the winner of the Nashville SC-Tigres UANL Semifinal in the championship match.
The first leg between LAFC and Toluca will be held at BMO Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. PT. The second leg will take place a week later on Wednesday, May 6, at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca, Mexico, at 6:30 p.m. PT.
Tickets will go on sale today at 12 p.m. PT on lafc.com/tickets. Broadcast information for the Semifinal series will be released in the coming days.
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