LAFC Faces Road Test against Cruz Azul on Tuesday for Place in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) travels to Puebla, Mexico, for the second leg of its two-game, quarterfinal series against Liga MX giants Cruz Azul on Tuesday. Kickoff from Estadio Cuauhtémoc is set for 6 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on TUDN and FS1 in the United States, Coupang Play in Korea, OneSoccer in Canada and Concacaf GO. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).

The Black & Gold has reached the quarterfinal stage of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the second consecutive tournament and fourth time in as many competition appearances. LAFC carries a substantial advantage into the match after a clinical 3-0 victory against the reigning title holders last week at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles - the first time a team from the United States has defeated a defending champion in tournament history.

With two goals in the first leg, 20-year-old LAFC forward David Martínez became the youngest player to score a brace in the Champions Cup quarterfinals for a club from the United States. The young Venezuelan now has four goals in the competition, tying him with teammate Denis Bouanga for the second most in the tournament.

The Black & Gold will advance barring defeat by four or more goals, or a 3-0 win by Cruz Azul, which would send the match to overtime based on the aggregate scoring system used in Concacaf play.

LAFC is 4-0-1 in the 2026 Champions Cup and 5-1-1 in league play, having lost for the first time this season over the weekend, 2-1, at the Portland Timbers. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul enters Tuesday's match with an 8-2-4 league record and sits tied for second in the Liga MX standings but hasn't won a match in any competition since defeating Monterrey 3-2 in the first leg of the teams' Champions Cup Round of 16 clash on March 10.

The Black & Gold and Cruz Azul met once before in Champions Cup play on December 16, 2020. LAFC won the match - which also came at the quarterfinal stage of the competition - 2-1 on goals from Carlos Vela and Kwadwo "Mahala" Opoku. Defender Eddie Segura is the only current LAFC player who played in that match.

For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Cruz Azul

Kickoff: Tuesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. PT

Where: Estadio Cuauhtémoc; Puebla, Mexico

Watch: TUDN, FS1, Coupang Play (Korea), OneSoccer (Canada), Concacaf GO

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

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