Colorado Rapids Forward Rafael Navarro Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 7

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Colorado Rapids forward Rafael Navarro was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 7 of the 2026 MLS season.

Navarro scored two goals and added one assist in the club's convincing 6-2 victory over Houston Dynamo FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. It marked the fourth game in Navarro's career with at least three goal contributions and his second in the last three appearances after scoring once and adding two assists against Sporting Kansas City on March 21. Through the opening seven games, Navarro ranks tied for first in goal contributions (nine), tied for fourth in goals scored (five), and tied for fifth in assists (four). The six goals scored by the Rapids on Matchday 7 were tied for the most in club history (August 3, 2019 vs. CF Montréal). The Rapids' 19 goals scored in 2026 are tied for the most in MLS (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), with a league-high 12 of those coming in the second half.

After the Rapids went ahead 1-0 within the first five minutes, Navarro produced his first goal contribution when he assisted Josh Atencio's 17th-minute goal to put the home side up 2-0. With a 3-1 lead in the 73rd minute, Navarro got on the scoresheet through a one-timed finish from a beautiful set-up by new acquisition Georgi Minoungou. The Rapids then increased their advantage to 5-2 in the second half prior to the Brazilian No. 9 completing his brace from the penalty spot with the final kick of the game to finish off the win.

This is the second time Navarro has been named MLS Player of the Matchday after winning the award last season for his performance on Matchday 29. Navarro becomes the first Rapids player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons since Omar Cummings did so in 2009-10.

Navarro and the Rapids will play a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match against Union Omaha tomorrow night (9:30 p.m. ET, YouTube) before returning to MLS action and hosting Inter Miami CF in front of a record crowd at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

2026 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA Winners

Matchday Player Club

Matchday 1 Julian Hall Red Bull New York

Matchday 2 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 3 Wiki Carmona CF Montréal

Matchday 4 Petar Musa FC Dallas

Matchday 5 Sam Surridge Nashville SC

Matchday 6 Denis Bouanga LAFC

Matchday 7 Rafael Navarro Colorado Rapids







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

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