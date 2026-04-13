LA Galaxy Appoint Jessica Jacobi as Chief Marketing Officer
Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced the appointment of Jessica Jacobi as Chief Marketing Officer, a strategic hire that underscores the Club's focus on data-driven growth, fan acquisition, and the evolution of its brand and marketing capabilities. She will report directly to President and Chief Operating Officer, Tom Braun.
Jacobi joins the Galaxy with more than 15 years of experience driving customer engagement and revenue growth across premium hospitality, resorts, and lifestyle brands. She will lead the Club's creative and marketing organization with a mandate centered on performance, insight, and connecting with new and existing fans in more meaningful ways.
Most recently, Jacobi served as Vice President of Marketing, Digital & E-Commerce at Aspen One, where she oversaw digital marketing for Aspen Snowmass and a portfolio of global lifestyle brands. In that role, she led performance marketing, e-commerce strategy, and guest experience initiatives, helping modernize how the organization engaged with audiences across platforms and touchpoints.
"Jessica is a proven, data-driven leader who understands how to attract, convert, and retain customers in highly competitive markets," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. "This role is about growth, especially finding new fans in our growing league, deepening relationships between community and brand, and building a modern marketing engine that drives our business forward. Jessica's experience and approach make her an exceptional fit for where the Galaxy is headed."
A former Division I track and field athlete at the University of Pennsylvania, Jacobi brings a competitive, team-oriented mindset to building high-performing marketing organizations. Her work emphasizes the intersection of analytics, storytelling, and culturally relevant experiences to connect brands with audiences in authentic and measurable ways. She earned her B.S. in Economics, concentrating in marketing at The Wharton School.
"I'm excited to join the LA Galaxy at a moment of opportunity and ambition," said Jacobi. "This is a Club with a powerful legacy and an enormous future. I'm looking forward to building a marketing organization that is deeply informed by data, focused on the fan, and designed to drive sustainable growth."
Alongside Jacobi's appointment, the LA Galaxy announces the formation of a new Executive Leadership Team, reflecting the Club's investment in experienced leadership across revenue, marketing, communications, and fan engagement.
As part of this evolution:
Jamie Alvarez has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Communications and Community Impact, overseeing communications, public relations, community relations, and the LA Galaxy Foundation.
Ashley Hall has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, leading ticket sales, premium sales, and fan service operations, with a focus on delivering exceptional experiences for all fans and Season Ticket Members.
Urel Martinez continues in his role as Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing the Club's revenue-generating business lines and strategy.
Together, the Executive Leadership Team will work in close partnership to align strategy, elevate the fan experience, and support the Club's long-term business objectives.
"These leaders bring deep expertise, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence," Braun added. "With Jessica joining the organization and this leadership team in place, we are well-positioned to innovate, grow, and connect with fans in new and impactful ways."
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