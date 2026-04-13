Houston Dynamo FC Announce Multiyear Partnership with Leading IT Services Provider I-Tech Support, Inc.

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC and i-Tech Support, Inc., a trusted and leading Managed IT Services Provider (MSP), today announced a new multi-year partnership that will include upgrades and investments in information technology and security across the organization.

Confirmed as HDFC's official IT provider, i-Tech will support the Club by implementing technology solutions designed to elevate performance across all areas of the organization, while strengthening and optimizing its IT infrastructure across both business and soccer operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with i-Tech as we continue to invest in the future of our organization when it comes to information technology," said Chief Revenue Officer Nicolò Zini. "Having a trusted technology partner built on a collaborative approach with ongoing alignment allows us to operate more efficiently and create a stronger foundation for both our front office and sporting operations."

The partnership will also create opportunities for business-to-business (B2B) engagement, including collaborative case studies and executive-level storytelling that highlight real-world impacts in the professional sports environment.

"We are proud to partner with Houston Dynamo FC, a respected organization with a strong presence both on and off the field," said i-Tech's Chief Executive Officer Armando Huerta. "Our focus is on helping organizations stay secure, resilient and positioned for success through reliable, well-executed technology. We look forward to supporting the club with the level of service and accountability that an organization of this caliber expects"

i-Tech is a technology consulting firm that has supported businesses and educational institutions for more than 25 years, specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and Acumatica Cloud ERP solutions. The company partners with clients to modernize infrastructure, strengthen security, and streamline operations by aligning IT systems and business processes into a unified strategy. Through a tailored, outcomes-focused approach, i-Tech enables organizations to improve efficiency, scale effectively, and adapt to changing market demands.

As HDFC continues to grow, i-Tech will help take the organization to the next level, while the Club provides a platform to support i-Tech's continued expansion in the Houston market.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

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