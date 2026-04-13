Revolution Kick off 2026 U.S. Open Cup Campaign against Rhode Island FC on Tuesday
Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution enter the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 14, facing USL Championship side Rhode Island FC in the Round of 32 for a second straight season. The 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket R.I. airs on Paramount+. Listen to Brad Feldman and Matt LaPan call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM).
The Revolution and Rhode Island locked horns in last year's U.S. Open Cup, the first-ever meeting between the two sides separated by just 20 miles. New England earned a dramatic 2-1 victory, with midfielder Cristiano Oliveira tapping home the game-winning goal in the 88th minute to send the Revs into the next round. That contest was just the second match ever at the Pawtucket venue, with the Revolution notching the inaugural goal in the stadium's history to open the scoring in the first half.
Tuesday's match will be New England's 50th contest in the U.S. Open Cup, with three trips to the Final including the 2007 title. The Revolution boast a 24-20-5 record in the tournament, including an 11-4-3 mark against USL opposition. This will mark the fifth time New England has played a U.S. Open Cup match in Rhode Island, posting a 3-1-0 record in four previous matches in the Ocean State.
Rhode Island enters the regional tilt following a 3-1 victory on Saturday night at Lexington SC. Aldair Sanchez, Jojea Kwizera, and Leo Afonso each tallied in the victory, while goalkeeper Koke Vegas notched six saves. Rhode Island remains unbeaten in all competitions this season at Centreville Bank Stadium, including a pair of shutout victories in the U.S. Open Cup over amateur qualifier CD Faialense and USL Championship rival Hartford Athletic. RIFC is managed by former Revolution forward Khano Smith, a three-time Eastern Conference champion in New England and part of the Revolution's 2007 U.S. Open Cup championship team.
Revolution winger Diego Fagundez and defender Andrew Farrell both enter this year's competition tied as New England's leaders in Open Cup appearances with 17 apiece. Farrell, who started both matches for the Revolution in the 2025 tournament, is one start away from matching Scott Caldwell (14) for the most starts in the tournament. Fagundez, who returned to the club in March after five seasons with Austin FC and LA Galaxy, owns 99 goal contributions for New England across all competitions, including two goals and two assists in Open Cup play.
In league play, New England has been building confidence and steadily climbing the table with two straight wins at home, and nine points in their last four games overall. On Saturday, New England posted 1-0 victory over D.C. United, their second straight shutout. Alhassan Yusuf provided the scoring with his second goal of the season, while Matt Turner collected five saves in the clean-sheet performance.
The Revolution attack continues to thrive under first-year Head Coach Marko Mitrović, with nine different players finding the back of the net so far this season - second most in MLS. New England's 12 goals through six games are the team's second most at this stage of a season, and the most since 2007 (11 goals). The Revolution's average of 2.0 goals per game ranks tied for fourth best in MLS this season.
2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Round of 32
New England Revolution vs. Rhode Island FC
Tuesday, April 14, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET
Centreville Bank Stadium (Pawtucket, R.I.)
WATCH
Paramount+
LISTEN
98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM)
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