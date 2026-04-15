Revolution Advance to Round of 16 After Shootout Win over Rhode Island FC

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The New England Revolution advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 after battling Rhode Island FC to a 1-1 draw after extra time, followed by a 3-1 win in the penalty shootout, on Tuesday night at Centreville Bank Stadium. Forward Diego Fagundez recorded his first goal since returning to New England, combining with fellow Homegrown players Damario McIntosh and Peyton Miller on the tally. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian made his first team debut and stopped three consecutive penalties in the shootout to send New England to the Round of 16 for the 13th time in club history.

In the next round, the Revolution will face the winner of Wednesday's Round of 32 match between Orlando City SC and FC Naples, either hosting Orlando or traveling to Naples. The U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 draw and match schedule will be announced Thursday.

With a fully rotated starting group for the Round of 32 contest, New England was effective in limiting Rhode Island FC in the first half. The two sides combined for only two shot attempts through 45 minutes, both by New England. One of the shots came from forward Marcos Zambrano, who made his club debut with a 90-minute shift.

After the break, the Revolution quickly snatched the momentum with Fagundez's opening goal in the 50th minute. The Revs' original Homegrown player combined with two of the club's more recent academy graduates in Miller, making his Open Cup debut, and McIntosh. The 18-year-old McIntosh headed Miller's lofted cross into the stride of Fagundez, who rocketed a shot into the back of the net. The goal was his third career tally in the U.S. Open Cup.

Parisian, making his 18th professional start and his first for the senior team, made a crucial stop in the 82nd minute to preserve New England's advantage. Rhode Island drove forward on a promising counter-attack, but Parisian came up big with a diving save. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick made two saves in 120 minutes of action prior to the shootout.

In the closing minutes of the match, winger Griffin Yow and midfielder Allan Oyirwoth had opportunities to double New England's lead, but both saw their shot attempts narrowly miss the frame. In the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, Rhode Island found their equalizer, a header from JJ Williams before the final whistle, to send the match to extra time.

In the 104th minute, the Revolution nearly regained their lead with their best chance of the added period. Forward Luca Langoni struck a shot past the goalkeeper's reach, but Rhode Island's center back cleared the quality chance off the line.

With the score still knotted at 1-1, the match proceeded to a penalty shootout. After Rhode Island converted its first attempt, Parisian delivered a clutch performance with three straight denials. Defender Tanner Beason, who wore the captain's armband for all 120 minutes tonight, stepped up to the spot to ice the game with the decisive penalty.

The Revolution will resume MLS play this weekend, closing a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET match airs on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls via 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rumba 97.7 (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Tuesday's match was New England's 50th game played all-time in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The club's record in the competition now stands at 24-20-6, and 11-4-4 against USL opponents.

The Revolution have now made the U.S. Open Cup's Round of 16 in four of their last five tournament appearances, and eight of their last 11 dating back to 2013.

New England is now 3-1-1 in five matches played in Rhode Island, having now advanced past RIFC in the Open Cup's Round of 32 for the second straight year.

Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian made his first team debut with the start between the posts and helped the team to victory with three consecutive saves in the penalty shootout.

Forward Diego Fagundez scored the opening goal and finished his 80-minute shift with a team-high three shots.

Fagundez (18) and Andrew Farrell (18) continue to share the club record for most U.S. Open Cup appearances, while Fagundez tied Brad Knighton (13) for the third-most starts in the tournament.

In his second U.S. Open Cup appearance, right back Damario McIntosh recorded the primary assist on Fagundez's goal, finishing off a play started by Peyton Miller's cross.

Six Revolution players registered their U.S. Open Cub debuts: Malcolm Fry, Jayden Da, Marcos Zambrano, Parisian, Miller, Ilay Feingold.

Zambrano marked his first appearance for New England since joining the club on loan in March.

Defender Tanner Beason wore the captain's armband and played all 120 minutes before converting the decisive penalty kick.

GAME CAPSULE

U.S Open Cup Round of 32

New England Revolution 1 (3) vs. Rhode Island FC 1 (1)

April 14, 2026 - Centreville Bank Stadium

(Pawtucket, R.I.)

Referee: Atahan Yaya

Assistant Referee: Tom Felice

Assistant Referee: Jacob Little

Fourth Official: Andrew Porada

Weather: 65 and partly cloudy

Attendance: 6,073

Scoring Summary:

NE - Diego Fagundez 1 (Damario McIntosh 1) 51'

RI - J.J. Williams 2 (Hamady Diop 1) 90'+11

Penalty Shootout:

RI - Hamady Diop (Goal)

NE - Luca Langoni (Goal)

RI - Jojea Kwizera (Save)

NE - Andrew Farrell (Goal)

RI - Leo Afonso (Save)

NE - Ilay Feingold (Save)

RI - J.J. Williams (Save)

NE - Tanner Beason (Goal)

Misconduct Summary:

RI - Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 43'

NE - Peyton Miller (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 53'

RI - Karifa Yao (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 64'

NE - Marcos Zambrano (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 75'

NE - Allan Oyirwoth (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+4

RI - Aldair Sanchez (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 98'

NE - Jayden Da (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 107'

New England Revolution: Donovan Parisian, Peyton Miller, Tanner Beason, Ethan Kohler (Andrew Farrell 85'), Damario McIntosh (Ilay Feingold 85'); Eric Klein, Cristiano Oliveira (Jackson Yueill 60'); Diego Fagundez (Luca Langoni 80'), Griffin Yow, Malcolm Fry (Allan Oyirwoth 80'); Marcos Zambrano (Jayden Da 90').

Substitutes Not Used: J.D. Gunn.

Rhode Island FC: Koke Vegas; Karifa Yao (Hamady Diop 68'), Grant Stoneman, Nick Scardina (Frank Nodarse 95'), Aldair Sanchez; Clay Holstad, Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Hugo Bacharach 45'); Dwayne Atkinson (Leo Afonso 54'), Agustin Rodriguez (Jojea Kwizera 54'), Noah Fuson; Logan Dorsey (J.J. Williams 54').

Substitutes Not Used: Jacob Castro.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026

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