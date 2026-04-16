CLTFC advance to Round of 16 of U.S. Open Cup; defeat 10-man Independence
Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC progressed into the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup for the fourth straight time following a 6-0 win over Charlotte Independence at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. The Crown will now face Atlanta United in the next round on either April 28 or 29.
Archie Goodwin scored his fourth goal of the season in all competitions. The match marked the Australian's first start for the Crown and second consecutive game with a goal.
Left back David Schnegg scored off a free kick and assisted another goal. Schnegg scored against Charlotte FC last year during the Open Cup as a member of D.C. United.
Rodolfo Aloko started his first match for CLTFC after signing a First Team contract last week. The Benin international had his first two senior goal contributions, assisting twice on the night.
Henry Kessler made his Charlotte FC debut tonight and scored his first goal for the Club off a corner kick. He scored a similar goal for Crown Legacy last weekend during a return to fitness match.
Nimfasha Berchimas made his first senior appearance of the season and marked the night with his first Charlotte FC goal.
Joining the long list of firsts, U-22 initiative midfielder Baye Coulibaly scored his first goal for the Crown and added his first assist. The Malian midfielder made two appearances for Charlotte FC last season, but has featured 30 times for Crown Legacy.
Also making their Charlotte FC debuts tonight: Will Cleary, Andrew Johnson, and Tyler Miller. Location: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex - Matthews, NC
Attendance: 3,684
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Miller, Cleary, Kessler, Privett, Schnegg, Bronico, Diani, de la Torre, Aloko, Goodwin, Smalls
Substitutions: Berchimas (61'), Coulibaly (61'), Vargas (74'), Abada (74'), Johnson (76')
Charlotte Independence Starting XI: Tasouris, Nare, Romero, Riascos, Dimick, Amaya, Manin, Ortiz, Alvarez, Jaime, Marou
Substitutions: Martinez (15'), Levy (24'), Bakero (69'), Lyons (71'), Manzinga (71')
Goals:
45'+1 - CLT - Goodiwin (Assist: Aloko)
60' - CLT - Kessler (Assist: Schnegg)
68' - CLT - Berchimas (Assist: Aloko)
73' - CLT - Schnegg (Direct Free Kick)
86' - CLT - Vargas (Assist: Coulibaly)
89' - CLT - Coulibaly (Assist: Abada)
Discipline:
23' - IND - Tasouris (Red)
40' - IND - Nare (Yellow)
56' - IND - Alvarez (Yellow)
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