San Diego FC Winger Bryan Zamblé Makes Starting Debut

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Everyone has the Right to Dream. San Diego FC's winger Bryan Zamblé is no exception. From a young age, he always dreamed of becoming a professional player.

Zamblé left his home in Ivory Coast to join the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana in 2019, where he spent seven years developing on and off the pitch. The Academy develops student-athletes from West Africa. After further developing his talent in the Right to Dream International Academy, he moved to San Diego, California at 17 to pursue his football career in Major League Soccer (MLS) with San Diego FC.

Founded in Ghana in 1999, Right to Dream has since expanded globally. From Denmark to Egypt and now San Diego, young talents like Zamblé are getting opportunities to pursue their dreams.

"My journey in Right to Dream was sometimes hard and I had to learn the hard way to be who I am now and I'm still developing that's why I'm here in San Diego," said Zamblé. "I had the opportunity to join the Academy back in 2019 and I spent seven years over there. I can say that I really developed as a person and as a player, so I'm really happy that I trained with the Right to Dream Academy."

On Feb. 19, 2026, on his 18th birthday, SDFC announced that the Club had signed the winger through 2026 with Club options through the 2029-30 season. Two days later, the Ivorian winger introduced himself with a bang.

In the 81st minute of SDFC's MLS Home Opener on Feb. 21, Zamblé stepped onto the pitch for his debut. Four minutes later, midfielder and captain Jeppe Tverskov passed the ball to Zamblé, who found the back of the net from the center of the box. In front of Frontera SD, he contributed to the 5-0 victory against CF Montréal.

"It was a great, big-time moment for me, for my life, for my family and for all the people who helped me get here," Zamblé said. "I was so proud of myself. Scoring in four minutes, entering and getting the minutes that the coach (Mikey Varas) gave me. I tried to do my best on my first touch. I tried to get the 1v1."

Since his debut, the young winger has made four appearances, scoring one goal in 96 minutes. He also earned his first start at Snapdragon Stadium against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, April 11, and he's just getting started.

Zamblé is eager to continue growing in San Diego, enjoying football, winning matches and helping his team in every way possible.

"In San Diego, the weather is good, and the people around are amazing," said Zamblé. "I think this place is a good place for young players to develop. The coach is doing a great job helping us on the pitch and off."

Cheer on Zamblé and the squad during the 2026 season at Snapdragon Stadium by purchasing tickets here. SDFC returns to San Diego for a playoff rematch against Western Conference rivals, the Portland Timbers, on Saturday, April 25, presented by Michelob ULTRA.

Follow Zamble on Instagram to see more of his journey off the pitch.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026

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