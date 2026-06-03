San Diego FC Names Chris Docherty Technical Director

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the appointment of Chris Docherty as the Club's Technical Director. Docherty will be joining SDFC following Kenneth Heiner-Møller's departure to become Sporting Director of Canada Soccer and will report directly to SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps.

In his role, Docherty will help drive alignment between the first team, academy, and player development pathway under a unified football philosophy. He will work closely with Heaps and technical staff across the organization to ensure consistency in playing style, methodology, talent development, and performance standards throughout the Club.

"Chris is a highly respected football leader whose experience spans elite player development, club strategy, recruitment, and technical leadership across multiple countries and levels of the game," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His ability to connect long-term player development with high-performance environments makes him an excellent fit for San Diego FC. We're excited to welcome Chris to the Club as we continue building our strong football identity and clear pathway for players throughout our organization."

Docherty joins SDFC from the Scottish Football Association, where he served as Head of Men's Elite Strategy, leading strategic reviews and implementation plans focused on player development and the pathway to senior international football. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions including Sporting Director at Budapest Honvéd and FC Akron, Head of Tactical Performance at Dundee United FC, and consultant roles advising clubs and football organizations on technical strategy, recruitment, coaching development, and club methodology.

"It is a privilege to join San Diego FC and the wider Right to Dream Group, which I have admired for a number of years," said SDFC Technical Director Chris Docherty. "Last season already provided a glimpse of how exciting things can be for San Diego at the first team level, and with our Academy only in its infancy, we feel we are just in the beginning of a long-term project. I look forward to working with the staff across all areas of the Club, and ultimately, we hope to build a legacy that the people of San Diego can be proud of."

With extensive experience developing football philosophies, aligning academies with first-team environments, and creating player pathways, Docherty will play a central role in advancing SDFC's commitment to developing talent and establishing a consistent football identity across all levels of the Club.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







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