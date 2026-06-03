New York City FC Loans Forward Zidane Yañez to Huntsville City FC

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that the Club has loaned Forward Zidane Yañez to Huntsville City FC for the remainder of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Across two seasons with New York City FC II, the Chilean Forward made six appearances and recorded one assist.

Transaction: New York City FC loans Forward Zidane Yañez to Huntsville City FC for the remainder of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2026

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