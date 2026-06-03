Haiti Defeats New Zealand at an Electric Inter Miami CF Stadium Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's facilities hosted another thrilling international friendly tonight, with Haiti defeating New Zealand 4-0 in front of an electric crowd at Inter Miami CF Stadium as both sides gear up ahead of competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer.

The match was part of a series of special events across the Club's world-class facilities around FIFA World Cup festivities. Both national teams chose Inter Miami's state-of-the-art facilities as they finish off preparations ahead of their highly anticipated World Cup appearances, with Haiti returning to the global competition 52 years later and New Zealand set for a third participation.

Match Action

Notably, New Zealand's starting XI featured defender and social media sensation Tim Payne, who's been in the international spotlight and has garnered popularity world wide over the past week.

Fans didn't have to wait long for the breakthrough goal, as Ruben Providence placed Haiti in the lead in the 12th minute with a tidy finish from the left end of the box.

The scoreline held through the second half, before Haiti doubled its lead through a strike from Lenny Joseph in the 51st minute. Frandtzdy Pierrot added another for the Caribbean nation in the 62nd minute, capping off a fantastic team play with a towering header from inside the box. Duke Lacroix rounded out the victory for Les Grenadiers in the 87th minute with a spectacular right-footed curler from outside the box.

Haiti's victory tonight saw their national team visit Inter Miami CF Stadium once again after previously facing Guatemala in a friendly in March in 2022, and competing in the preliminary round of the 2021 Gold Cup. For New Zealand fans in South Florida, tonight's match presented them with the first opportunity to watch the All Whites in action at an Inter Miami CF venue.

Next Up

Next, Haiti is set to face Peru this Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m. ET at Nu Stadium in Miami, in what will mark the historic first-ever international friendly hosted at the Club's recently inaugurated state-of-the-art venue. Tickets for the historic occasion are available.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2026

Haiti Defeats New Zealand at an Electric Inter Miami CF Stadium Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 - Inter Miami CF

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