St. Clair Called up by Canada for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has been called up by the Canadian national team for the FIFA World Cup 2026, becoming the Club's fourth representative at a World Cup.

The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year bolstered our roster ahead of the 2026 campaign, and has since made the starting position between the sticks his own. In all, St. Clair has made 29 appearances across all competitions since his arrival, posting three clean sheets in the process.

St. Clair is called up by Canada for the team's World Cup roster for a second consecutive edition after featuring in the squad in 2022. The goalkeeper made his debut for his country's senior side in a Concacaf World Cup qualifying match in June 2021, playing the full 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet in a 7-0 victory over Aruba. Since then, he has earned 19 total caps for The Reds, including appearances at the 2024 Copa América, two Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments, and the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League.

Canada will compete in Group B at the upcoming World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, and Switzerland.

Canada Group Stage Schedule - FIFA World Cup 2026

Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m. ET - Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Toronto Stadium)

Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. ET - Canada vs. Qatar (Vancouver Stadium)

Wednesday, June 24 at 3 p.m. ET - Switzerland vs. Canada (Vancouver Stadium)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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