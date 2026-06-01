Nine Inter Miami CF Players Set for International Duty During Summer FIFA Window

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







A total of nine Inter Miami CF players have earned national team call-ups for the upcoming summer FIFA international window, representing their countries across senior and youth levels in a series of preparation matches.

The selected players will feature in several friendlies around the globe leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship, and the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Here's a look at the players and their upcoming matches:

Leo Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - Argentina (vs. Honduras on June 6, vs. Iceland on June 9)

Inter Miami captain Leo Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul have been called up as Argentina concludes preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste will face Honduras, who has called up teammate David Ruiz, on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, before taking on Iceland on June 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Dayne St. Clair - Canada (vs. Uzbekistan on June 1, vs. Ireland on June 5)

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will also take part in his country's last preparations ahead of the highly anticipated tournament.

Canada will face Uzbekistan on June 1 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada. The Reds will then face the Republic of Ireland on June 5 at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Canada.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela (vs. Turkey on June 6, vs. Iraq on June 9)

Midfielder Telasco Segovia has been called up for Venezuela's international friendlies this window.

Venezuela will face Turkey on June 6 at one of the Club's facilities - Inter Miami CF Stadium. La Vinotinto will then face Iraq on June 9 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

David Ruiz - Honduras (vs. Argentina on June 6)

The Homegrown midfielder has been called up by Honduras for the team's friendly on June June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas against an Argentina featuring teammates Messi and De Paul.

Israel Boatwright - Dominican Republic U-21

Israel Boatwright has been called up to represent the Dominican Republic U-21 in a training camp prior to their participation in the Central American and Caribbean Games hosted by the Dominican Republic from July 24 to August 8.

Santiago Morales and Daniel Pinter - United States U-19 (vs. Japan on June 9)

Academy products Santiago Morales and Daniel Pinter will join the U.S. U-19 national team for a training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia where they will play a friendly against Japan on June 9, as preparations continue for this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Alexander Shaw - United States U-18 (vs. Sweden on June 5, vs. Qatar on June 8)

Homegrown midfielder Alexander Shaw has been called up by the U.S. U-18 national team for a training camp in Oliva, Spain from June 1 to 9. During the camp the team will play friendlies against Sweden U-18 on June 5 and Qatar U-19 on June 8, with both matches kicking off at 11 a.m. ET / 5 p.m. local time.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2026

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