NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub at Sports Illustrated Stadium to Offer Free Admission for All Guests, $25 Tickets to Two "Friendly" Matches

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Admission to the NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub at Sports Illustrated Stadium will be free for all guests, was announced today.

The free ticketing initiative was part of a joint effort by the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee (NYNJ Host Committee), Governor Mikie Sherrill, the State of New Jersey, Governor Kathy Hochul, the State of New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the City of New York, Mayor James Fife, the Town of Harrison, and Red Bull New York.

The announcement reflects a shared commitment to making the energy of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ accessible to every soccer fan, resident, and visitor to the region. It also ensures the economic benefits of the World Cup extend far beyond the stadium gates.

Fans will be able to experience matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ for free from inside Sports Illustrated Stadium, one of the premier soccer venues in the United States. With its authentic soccer atmosphere, giant video boards and direct PATH access, the Jersey Fan Hub offers a unique opportunity to watch the world's biggest tournament from inside a professional soccer stadium.

The Jersey Fan Hub will be open for eight dates during the Group Stage, beginning Sunday, June 14, through Friday, June 26, and for eight dates during the Knockout rounds, from Wednesday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 15. It will feature real-time broadcasts, live entertainment, interactive fan activations, and sponsorship integrations, joining a variety of fan experiences taking place during Red Bull Soccer Celebrations. Fans will have the opportunity to watch live matches from the stadium floor, highlighted by a state-of-the-art 60-foot screen on the pitch.

Free admission tickets for all Fan Hub dates are now available at SportsIllustratedStadium.com. Guests are encouraged to register in advance to guarantee entry.

In the days leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Sports Illustrated Stadium will also host four international soccer matches, featuring six nations that will compete in the tournament. To make these matches more accessible to fans across the region, discounted all-in $25 tickets are now available for two of the fixtures:

Bolivia vs. Scotland on Saturday, June 6 - 4 PM ET

Morocco vs. Norway on Sunday, June 7 - 3 PM ET

These special all-in pricing offers are available for a limited time and include all fees. Tickets can be purchased at: Roadto26.com/nynj/.

Additional Details:

Concerts at Sports Illustrated Stadium are separate special events from the free Jersey Fan Hub. Access and a valid concert ticket will be required to access the venue and fan activations on those days.

Fans who previously secured tickets will be contacted directly with information regarding their existing ticket purchase and admission to the Jersey Fan Hub.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2026

NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub at Sports Illustrated Stadium to Offer Free Admission for All Guests, $25 Tickets to Two "Friendly" Matches - Red Bull New York

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