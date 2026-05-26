Sports Illustrated Stadium Announces Summer Schedule Featuring International Soccer, World-Class Concerts, and Soccer Celebration Watch Parties

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, today announced a comprehensive summer schedule that will make the venue the premier entertainment destination in the New York metropolitan region. From international friendlies in early May and late June featuring World Cup-bound nations, to a summer-long series of watch parties, live concerts and fan activations running through mid-July, Sports Illustrated Stadium will serve as the gathering place for fans across the region throughout the biggest summer that soccer has ever seen in America.

The summer at Sports Illustrated Stadium encompasses multiple distinct programming pillars: pre-tournament international friendlies, including the Road to 26 presented by Turkish Airlines; the NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub - the official New Jersey fan experience of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee; the Red Bull New York Soccer Celebration Watch Parties; and the second-annual Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series.

International Friendlies: May 30 and June 4

Sports Illustrated Stadium kicks off its summer schedule on Friday, May 30, as Ecuador and Saudi Arabia meet in an international friendly at 7:30 PM ET. Both nations are World Cup-bound, with Ecuador entering the tournament as second-place finishers in CONMEBOL qualifying and Saudi Arabia preparing to build on their stunning campaign from 2022.

On Thursday, June 4, Czechia and Guatemala will face off in an international friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Czechia enters the fixture as part of its preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where it will compete in Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

Tickets for both matches are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Road to 26 Presented by Turkish Airlines: June 6-7

Sports Illustrated Stadium will host a Road to 26 presented by Turkish Airlines doubleheader weekend on June 6 and 7. On Saturday, June 6, Bolivia and Scotland meet at 4 PM ET in their first-ever meeting. Scotland returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 after topping its UEFA qualifying group.

On Sunday, June 7, Morocco takes on Norway at 3 PM ET in a rematch of their 1998 World Cup group-stage meeting. Morocco, ranked No. 8 in the world, is in the World Cup for a third consecutive time after posting an impressive 8-0 qualifying record. Norway makes its first World Cup appearance since 1998 and enters the fixture led by international superstar Erling Haaland.

Tickets for both matches are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub: June 14 - July 15

Beginning on Sunday, June 14, Sports Illustrated Stadium will serve as the NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub - the official New Jersey fan experience of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee. The Jersey Fan Hub will operate on select dates through Wednesday, July 15, offering fans access to live match viewings on the stadium field, immersive fan experiences, cultural programming, musical performances and community-driven events.

Fans can watch matches on a 60-foot screen on the stadium pitch. Hype House, the venue's newest premium space, will serve as a gathering point with 20 large-screen televisions, a 360-degree bar and a built-in stage for musical performances and appearances.

Running concurrently with the Jersey Fan Hub, select days of the Red Bull New York Soccer Celebration will see Red Bull New York's own series of soccer-inspired events at Sports Illustrated Stadium. On June 13, 22, 25, 27, 30, and July 5, additional activations and activities from Red Bull New York will run, allowing fans to connect to their local club.

Red Bull New York Soccer Celebration will feature House of Red Bull Soccer, where fans can meet global stars, explore Red Bull Global's clubs including RB Leipzig, RB Bragantino and RB Omiya Ardija, and experience exclusive activations inside Hype House.

Tickets to the Jersey Fan Hub are $10, with free admission for youth ages 12 and under. Programming schedule and ticketing information are available at SportsIllustratedStadium.com.

Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series

The second-annual Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series, produced in partnership with NVRDUL Events, will run throughout June and July, bringing world-class live music to the venue alongside the summer's soccer programming.

On Sunday, June 14, Sports Illustrated Stadium will host Family Day, headlined by the only New Jersey KIDZ BOP LIVE concert of 2026. The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform today's biggest kid-friendly pop hits alongside throwback favorites as the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary. Family Day will also feature two FIFA World Cup 2026™ watch parties on the stadium field, Red Bull New York player meet-and-greets, soccer activities including Bull Run, Kickin' It, Drop In and Bulls Eye, autographed prize giveaways and more. Doors open at 12:30 PM ET.

On Tuesday, June 16, French electronic artists DJ Snake and Justice (DJ Set) will headline a performance at the Stadium. Timed alongside the FIFA World Cup 2026™ France vs. Senegal match taking place earlier that day, the event will transform the venue into a full-day celebration of French music, culture and soccer during one of the summer's biggest global sporting moments. Doors at Sports Illustrated Stadium open at 2:30 PM ET, with kickoff of France vs. Senegal set for 3 PM ET. Justice is set to take the stage at 7 PM ET, with DJ Snake coming on 90 minutes later.

On Monday, June 22, international EDM superstar Kygo headlines with special guest Kaleo, the Grammy-nominated Icelandic rock band. Doors open at 4 PM ET, with Kaleo taking the stage at 5:30 PM ET and Kygo at 6:45 PM ET. Fans can stay for a live viewing of Norway vs. Senegal following the concert at 8 PM ET.

All concert tickets are available at sitickets.com.

Schedule of Events - Sports Illustrated Stadium Summer 2026

Date Event Time (ET) Tickets

Saturday, May 30 Ecuador vs. Saudi Arabia 7:30 PM Ticketmaster.com

Thursday, June 4 Czechia vs. Guatemala 8 PM

Saturday, June 6 Bolivia vs. Scotland 4 PM

Sunday, June 7 Morocco vs. Norway 3 PM

Saturday, June 13 RBNY Soccer Celebration Opens | Watch Parties: Brazil vs. Morocco; Haiti vs. Scotland 5 PM SITickets.com

Sunday, June 14 KIDZ BOP LIVE | NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub Opens | Watch Parties: Germany vs. Curaçao (1 PM); Netherlands vs. Japan (4 PM) Doors 12:30 PM

Kidz Bop 2:30 PM SITickets.com

Tuesday, June 16 DJ Snake & Justice | Watch Party: France vs. Senegal (3 PM) 2 PM SITickets.com

Wednesday, June 17 Watch Parties: Portugal match (1 PM); England vs. Croatia (4 PM); Ghana vs Panama (7 PM) Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (10 PM) 12 PM SITickets.com

Friday, June 19 Watch Parties: USA vs. Australia (3 PM); Scotland vs. Morocco (6 PM); Brazil vs. Haiti (9 PM) 2 PM SITickets.com

Saturday, June 20 Watch Parties: Netherlands vs. Sweden (1 PM); Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire (4 PM); Ecuador vs. Curaçao (8 PM) 12 PM SITickets.com

Sunday, June 21 Watch Parties: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (12 PM); Belgium vs. Iran (3 PM); Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde (6 PM); New Zealand vs. Egypt (9 PM) 11 AM SITickets.com

Monday, June 22 Kygo with special guest Kaleo | Watch Party: Norway vs. Senegal (8 PM) Doors 4 PM | Kaleo 5:30 PM ET | Kygo 6:45 PM SITickets.com

Tuesday, June 23 Watch Parties: Multiple Group Stage Matches (1 PM, 4 PM, 7 PM, & 10 PM) 12 PM SITickets.com

Wednesday, June 24 Watch Parties: Multiple Group Stage Matches (3 PM, 6 PM, & 9 PM) 2 PM SITickets.com

Thursday, June 25 Watch Parties: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 PM); Japan vs. Sweden (7 PM); USA vs Turkey (10 PM) 3 PM SITickets.com

Friday, June 26 Watch Parties: Multiple Group Stage Matches (3 PM & 8 PM) 2 PM SITickets.com -

On-sale TBA

Saturday, June 27 Watch Parties: England vs. Panama (5 PM); Colombia vs. Portugal (7:30 PM) 4 PM SITickets.com -

On-sale TBA

Tuesday, June 30 Knockout Round Watch Parties

(5 PM & 9 PM) 4 PM

Wednesday, July 1 Knockout Round Watch Parties

(12 PM, 4 PM, & 8 PM) 11 AM

Thursday, July 2 Knockout Round Watch Parties

(3 PM, 7 PM, & 11 PM) 2 PM

Friday, July 3 Knockout Round Watch Parties

(2 PM, 6 PM, & 9:30 PM) 1 PM

Sunday, July 5 Knockout Round Watch Parties

(4 PM & 8 PM) 2 PM

Thursday, July 9 Quarterfinal Watch Party

(4 PM) 2 PM

Friday, July 10 Quarterfinal Watch Party

(3 PM) 1 PM

Saturday, July 11 Quarterfinal Watch Parties

(5 PM & 9 PM) 4 PM

Tuesday, July 14 Semifinal Watch Party (3 PM) 1 PM

Wednesday, July 15 Semifinal Watch Party (3 PM) 1 PM

* Additional concerts to be announced. All times subject to change.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

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