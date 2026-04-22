Red Bull New York Opens RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center in Morris Township, N.J.

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







MORRIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Red Bull New York today unveiled its new RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center in Morris Township, New Jersey. The cutting-edge complex is the most innovative soccer training facility in North America and further positions the Club to attract and develop the best talent for the organization.

The complex sits on an 80-acre land parcel and includes eight full-size outdoor soccer pitches, featuring a mix of heated, irrigated natural grass and turf surfaces with one 350-seat match field designated for Academy games. Outdoor areas are equipped with advanced training technology including multi-angle camera tracking systems for analytics and player development. Along with the First Team and Red Bull New York II, the RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center will also serve as home to the Red Bull New York Academy and Youth Training programs.

Red Bull Head of Global Soccer Jurgen Klopp, NYNJ Host Committee Board Chair Tammy Murphy, Mayor of Morris Township Donna Guariglia, Red Bull New York President Marc de Grandpré, RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Mark E. Manigan, FOX5 New York Sports Anchor Tina Cervasio, Red Bull New York Head of Sport Julian de Guzman, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber

"The RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center will serve as a centerpiece for the continued growth of the game in our region and across the country," said Marc de Grandpré, President & General Manager, Red Bull New York. "This facility brings our entire pathway together, from academy to first team, and creates an environment where players can train, develop, and compete at the highest level every day. It reinforces our commitment to building from within and developing the next generation of players."

As announced in January, RWJBarnabas Health is the official naming rights partner of the Performance Center. The partnership designates RWJBarnabas Health as the Official Hometown Healthcare System and EMS Provider of Sports Illustrated Stadium, Red Bull New York, Red Bull New York II, Red Bull New York Youth Programs and Academy. Additionally, RWJBarnabas Health serves as the Official Health and Wellness Provider for Red Bull New York Youth Programs.

"Today is an exciting milestone as we officially open the RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center," said Mark E. Manigan, President and CEO, RWJBarnabas Health. "What began as a shared vision is now a world-class facility that will support elite athlete performance, advance innovation in sports health and serve as a source of pride for our community. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to building a healthier New Jersey- on and off the field- and we are proud to invest in a state-of-the-art facility that will inspire excellence for generations to come."

The custom-designed facility is fully equipped with multiple gyms for both the professional and Academy teams, a dining hall that includes dedicated nutrition spaces and a professional chef, academic spaces for youth education and a comprehensive medical suite and innovation lab with physiotherapy spaces promoting best in class preventative health, rehabilitation, and recovery. Additional resources include the integration of aquatic therapy spaces, innovative fatigue detection processes, advanced diagnostic modalities and an ortho biologic system to support advanced treatment and clinical care.

Backed by a commitment to provide Red Bull New York players and staff access to the best available supportive athlete care, Gerardo Chiricolo, MD will continue in his role as the Club's Chief Medical Officer, working closely with the Club's training staff and athlete care team.

"The RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center represents a major step forward in how we care for professional athletes and the next generation," said Dr. Chiricolo. "This facility isn't just about treating injuries; it's about preventive care, optimizing recovery and supporting each athlete's long-term well-being. Equipped with a broad range of innovative resources including a wellness lab, state-of-the-art training equipment, advanced rehabilitation tools, real-time training load monitoring and performance insights, we can deliver customized care at a level that simply wasn't possible before. This ensures that every decision we make is precise, proactive, and centered on the individual athlete."

Red Bull New York constructed the RWJBarnabas Health Performance Center in partnership with Gensler Architects, March Construction, The LandTek Group and interior design agency Drive21. Having broken ground in 2024, the construction of the facility has been completed as the sport of soccer celebrates its most exciting time in the history of the country.

Highlights of the RWJBarnabas Health Performance Center:

Over 80 acres of land.

88,400-square-foot Main Building.

4,635-square-foot Pro Gym.

Total of eight grass fields (includes five heated and one turf field).

First Team locker room with hydrotherapy areas that include hot/cold plunge pools, temperate treatment /physical therapy pool and sauna.

Full locker room for Second Team with access to hydrotherapy areas.

Entire campus covered by high-speed Wi-Fi for collection of player performance data from player performance tracking systems including platforms Kinexon (player performance) and GameOn (video analysis).

Full-service kitchen designed around providing high nutritional value meals for peak player performance.

Demonstration kitchen for chef and nutritionist to provide meal preparation education for Academy and Professional players.

Dedicated Academy spaces including change rooms and full locker rooms. Educational spaces for Academy players and Youth Programs including classrooms, study spaces and coaching clinics.







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