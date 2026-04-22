Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, TX

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy is set to participate in the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex. This tournament represents the final qualifying competition for 2026 MLS NEXT, which will be held at the Toyota Soccer Complex in Frisco, Texas from April 23-28, 2026.

Teams in each age group are split into groups of four and are seeded based on their performance in league matches from September 2025 to March 2026.

The winner of each group will automatically clinch a spot in 2026 MLS NEXT Cup.

Let's take a look at our Academy's matches:

Inter Miami CF U-19 - MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown U-19 Division

Thursday, April 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET vs. Northern Virginia Alliance

Friday, April 24 at 10:15 a.m. ET vs. San Francisco Glens SC

Sunday, April 26 at 8 a.m. ET vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Inter Miami CF U-16 - MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown U-17 Division

Saturday, April 25 at 8 a.m. ET vs. Global Football Innovation

Monday, April 27 at 2:45 p.m. ET vs. Real Futbol Academy

Tuesday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. ET vs. Nashville SC

Inter Miami CF U-15 - MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown U-16 Division

Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. ET vs. Albion SC Colorado

Friday, April 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET vs. Valeo Futbol Club

Sunday, April 26 at 2:45 p.m. ET vs. LA Galaxy







Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026

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