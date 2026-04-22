Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, TX
Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy is set to participate in the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex. This tournament represents the final qualifying competition for 2026 MLS NEXT, which will be held at the Toyota Soccer Complex in Frisco, Texas from April 23-28, 2026.
Teams in each age group are split into groups of four and are seeded based on their performance in league matches from September 2025 to March 2026.
The winner of each group will automatically clinch a spot in 2026 MLS NEXT Cup.
Let's take a look at our Academy's matches:
Inter Miami CF U-19 - MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown U-19 Division
Thursday, April 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET vs. Northern Virginia Alliance
Friday, April 24 at 10:15 a.m. ET vs. San Francisco Glens SC
Sunday, April 26 at 8 a.m. ET vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Inter Miami CF U-16 - MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown U-17 Division
Saturday, April 25 at 8 a.m. ET vs. Global Football Innovation
Monday, April 27 at 2:45 p.m. ET vs. Real Futbol Academy
Tuesday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. ET vs. Nashville SC
Inter Miami CF U-15 - MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown U-16 Division
Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. ET vs. Albion SC Colorado
Friday, April 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET vs. Valeo Futbol Club
Sunday, April 26 at 2:45 p.m. ET vs. LA Galaxy
Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gomez & Bernardo Rhein to Short-Term Agreements - Orlando City SC
- Red Bull New York Opens RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center in Morris Township, N.J. - Red Bull New York
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Nick Fernandez Selected to Team of the Round for Round of 32 of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, TX - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, TX
- Inter Miami CF in Midweek Action on the Road against Real Salt Lake
- Come out for Our Exclusive Select-A-Seat Experiences at Nu Stadium
- Leo Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 8
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday