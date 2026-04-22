San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Nick Fernandez Selected to Team of the Round for Round of 32 of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Nick Fernandez has been named to the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for the Round of 32 after logging his first career goal and assist in the club's 2-0 victory over Phoenix Rising FC.
The Earthquakes opened the scoring in the third minute when Timo Werner took a short corner kick and pushed it on the left channel to Nick Fernandez, who promptly dribbled to his right and curled a right-footed blast from distance past Phoenix goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky to give San Jose an early 1-0 lead. The hosts doubled their advantage in minute 23 when off a throw-in, Noel Buck laid it off for Fernandez, who found a streaking Jack Jasinski down the right half-space. Jasinski, the Quakes' second-round SuperDraft pick this season, coolly finished with the one-timer from the edge of the box for the final 2-0 margin.
Click here to download media assets from the Quakes' Round of 32 win
With the victory, San Jose advanced to the Round of 16, where the Quakes will host Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park on Tuesday, April 28, in a match presented by Donor Network West. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and will stream live on Paramount+, as well as air on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
2026 U.S. OPEN CUP TEAM OF THE ROUND - ROUND OF 32
Forwards: Denis Krioutchenkov (One Knoxville SC), Sadam Masereka (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), Agustin Ojeda (New York City FC)
Midfielders: Nick Fernandez (San Jose Earthquakes), Talles Magno (New York City FC), Nick Markanich (Houston Dynamo FC), Hugo Picard (Columbus Crew)
Defenders: Pedro Amador (Atlanta United FC), David Schnegg (Charlotte FC), Robert Voloder (Red Bull New York)
Goalkeeper: Donovan Parisian (New England Revolution)
Coach: Alan McCann (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)
Bench: Javier Otero (Orlando City SC), Michelle Benítez (Sacramento Republic FC), Baye Coulibaly (Charlotte FC), Emil Forsberg (Red Bull New York), Jason Shokalook (Chicago Fire FC), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York), Tola Showunmi (Louisville City FC)
Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gomez & Bernardo Rhein to Short-Term Agreements - Orlando City SC
- Red Bull New York Opens RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center in Morris Township, N.J. - Red Bull New York
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Nick Fernandez Selected to Team of the Round for Round of 32 of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, TX - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Nick Fernandez Selected to Team of the Round for Round of 32 of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- San Jose Earthquakes Forwards Ousseni Bouda and Timo Werner, Head Coach Bruce Arena Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- San Jose earns first win at LAFC since 2020 and opens 4-0-0 on road for first time in club history
- Saturday Night Lights Expands
- U.S. Soccer Icons Bruce Arena & Bob Bradley to Headline San Jose Earthquakes' 12th Annual Wine & Dine on June 30 at Signia Hotel San Jose