San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Nick Fernandez Selected to Team of the Round for Round of 32 of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Nick Fernandez has been named to the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for the Round of 32 after logging his first career goal and assist in the club's 2-0 victory over Phoenix Rising FC.

The Earthquakes opened the scoring in the third minute when Timo Werner took a short corner kick and pushed it on the left channel to Nick Fernandez, who promptly dribbled to his right and curled a right-footed blast from distance past Phoenix goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky to give San Jose an early 1-0 lead. The hosts doubled their advantage in minute 23 when off a throw-in, Noel Buck laid it off for Fernandez, who found a streaking Jack Jasinski down the right half-space. Jasinski, the Quakes' second-round SuperDraft pick this season, coolly finished with the one-timer from the edge of the box for the final 2-0 margin.

Click here to download media assets from the Quakes' Round of 32 win

With the victory, San Jose advanced to the Round of 16, where the Quakes will host Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park on Tuesday, April 28, in a match presented by Donor Network West. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and will stream live on Paramount+, as well as air on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2026 U.S. OPEN CUP TEAM OF THE ROUND - ROUND OF 32

Forwards: Denis Krioutchenkov (One Knoxville SC), Sadam Masereka (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), Agustin Ojeda (New York City FC)

Midfielders: Nick Fernandez (San Jose Earthquakes), Talles Magno (New York City FC), Nick Markanich (Houston Dynamo FC), Hugo Picard (Columbus Crew)

Defenders: Pedro Amador (Atlanta United FC), David Schnegg (Charlotte FC), Robert Voloder (Red Bull New York)

Goalkeeper: Donovan Parisian (New England Revolution)

Coach: Alan McCann (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Bench: Javier Otero (Orlando City SC), Michelle Benítez (Sacramento Republic FC), Baye Coulibaly (Charlotte FC), Emil Forsberg (Red Bull New York), Jason Shokalook (Chicago Fire FC), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York), Tola Showunmi (Louisville City FC)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026

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