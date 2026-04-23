Atlanta United Falls 2-1 to New England Revolution

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 2-1 to New England Revolution on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Two goals after the 70th minute earned the visitors the victory. Fafa Picault scored his first MLS goal for Atlanta United while Alexey Miranchuk made his 50th MLS Regular Season appearance for the club.

Atlanta started the match on the front foot, creating the first scoring opportunity of the match in the fifth minute. Dribbling down the center of the pitch, Miranchuk sent a through ball to Pedro Amador down the left flank. Amador immediately fired a lofted cross into the box, finding Cooper Sanchez standing alone in front of New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, but his ensuing shot floated over the crossbar.

In the 18th minute, New England nearly scored the opening goal against the run of play. Right back Ilay Feingold got on the end of a cross in the box, but was closed down quickly. After taking a few touches to create space, Feingold crossed the ball centrally to midfielder Alhassan Yusuf, who shot the ball on a half-volley, smashing it down off the crossbar and into the Atlanta net. However, upon review, a New England player was deemed to be obstructing the line of sight of Lucas Hoyos, and the goal was disallowed for offside.

Atlanta capitalized on the missed opportunity in the 38th minute. Miranchuk, dribbling the ball just outside the top of the box, lofted a ball to the left side, where Amador's outstretched foot returned the ball centrally to Saba Lobjanidze in space in the box. Lobjanidze's initial effort on goal was saved, but Picault pounced on the rebound, tucking the ball in the bottom right corner from close range and giving Atlanta a 1-0 lead going into the half.

Atlanta's good play continued early in the second half, with the 5-Stripes controlling possession in the New England defensive third for extended periods. In the 65th minute, it culminated in another big opportunity. Matías Galarza flicked a backwards header into the penalty area, where the oncoming Enea Mihaj delivered a strong header at goal, forcing a quick save from Turner.

In the 73rd minute, New England equalized on a set piece. Midfielder Carles Gil whipped in a cross from a corner on the right side, which directly found the head of defender Will Sands, who flicked a looping header over Hoyos that found the back of the net.

In the 78th minute, New England took the lead. Gil received the ball and took a touch into the left side of the box before flashing a pass across the face of goal. The pass was deflected into the path of defender Peyton Miller, who buried a shot to give his side a second goal and the eventual victory.

Atlanta United (1-7-1, 4 points) returns to action Saturday, April 25 when it travels to BMO Field to take on Toronto FC (1:00 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.

Stats

Shots: 23-8 Atlanta

Shots on target: 9-4 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 8-3 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 14-10 Atlanta

xG: 2.9 - 1.1 Atlanta

Possession: 55-45 New England

Passing accuracy: 90-84 New England

Scoring

ATL - Fafa Picault 38'

NE - Will Sands (Carles Gil) 73'

NE - Peyton Miller 78'

Disciplinary

ATL - Matías Galarza Y 44'

ATL - Matt Edwards Y 47'

NE - Brooklyn Raines Y 87'

NE - Ilay Feingold Y 90' + 2

Notes:

Fafa Picault scored his first MLS goal of the season. It was his second goal in two starts, previously scoring in the U.S. Open Cup on April 15 at Chattanooga FC

Alexey Miranchuk made his 50th career MLS Regular Season appearance for Atlanta United

Fafa Picault became the second player in MLS history to score for seven different clubs in Regular Season play

Pedro Amador made his 50th career appearance for Atlanta United across all competitions

Attendance: 30,306

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Lucas Hoyos

D: Pedro Amador

D: Juan Berrocal

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Matt Edwards

M: Will Reilly (Latte Lath - 88')

M: Matías Galarza (Tristan Muyumba - 79')

M: Cooper Sanchez (Jay Fortune - 79')

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 79')

F: Fafa Picault (Cayman Togashi - 79')

F: Alexey Miranchuk (c)

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Stian Gregersen

Elias Báez

Ronald Hernández

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION STARTING LINEUP

GK: Matt Turner

D: Ilay Feingold

D: Ethan Kohler

D: Mamadou Fofana

D: Will Sands

M: Alhassan Yusuf

M: Carles Gil (c)

M: Brooklyn Raines

F: Luca Langoni (Peyton Miller - 66')

F: Griffin Yow (Diego Fagúndez - 59')

F: Dor Turgeman (Erik Klein - 88')

Substitutes not used:

Donovan Parisian

Tanner Beason

Marcos Zambrano

Malcolm Fry

Cristiano Oliveira

Andrew Farrell

OFFICIALS

Ricardo Montero Araya (referee), Meghan Mullen (assistant), Rhett Hammil (assistant), Sergii Demianchuk (fourth), Greg Dopka (VAR), Jonathan Johnson (AVAR)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026

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