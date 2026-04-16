Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2026 College Commitments

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United's Academy hosted its annual College Signing Day for the class of 2026 at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Nine Academy products signed National Letters of Intent for their respective colleges and universities, and eight players are choosing to continue their careers professionally.

Eight collegiate commits have chosen to continue their career at DI institutions, extending the total number of Atlanta United Academy graduates all-time to move on to the NCAA's highest division to 95.

In addition to the 2026 collegiate commits, four players will continue their playing careers professionally with the club. Defender Dominik Chong Qui became a Homegrown in April 2025 after signing with Atlanta United 2 in Dec. 2024. The Alpharetta-native has made 40 appearances for Atlanta United 2, and three for Atlanta United. Midfielder Cooper Sanchez signed with Atlanta United 2 in July 2024 and became a Homegrown in Aug. 2025, having played in every Atlanta United match so far in 2026. Midfielder Adyn Torres became a Homegrown in Jan. 2024 after signing with Atlanta United 2 in May 2023, where he is the all-time appearances leader with 60. Goalkeeper Jonathan Ransom signed with Atlanta United 2 in Oct. 2025 and is set to become a Homegrown effective Jan. 1, 2027. The Athens-native has made 63 saves in 19 career appearances.

"Everyone within the organization is proud of what these young men have accomplished, and they have our full support as they continue to grow in their future collegiate and professional endeavors," said Director of Methodology Javier Pérez. "Each player is a shining example of the opportunities and pathways available through our Academy, and we look forward to following their journeys."

The full list of 2026 Atlanta United Academy graduates:

Goalkeepers:

Jonathan Ransom: Joined the Academy in 2018; signed with Atlanta United 2 in 2025 and will become a Homegrown effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Reuben Clarson: Joined the Academy in 2024 from Concord Fire; signed with Cornell University.

Miguel Pineda: Joined the Academy in 2025 from North Georgia Soccer Academy; signed with the University of North Georgia.

Defenders:

Christian Akerele: Joined the Academy in 2025 from Concord Fire; signed with Davidson College.

Grayson Armistead: Joined the Academy in 2022 from NASA; signed with Davidson College.

Dominik Chong Qui: Joined the Academy in 2022 from Georgia Express; signed with Atlanta United 2 in 2024 and became a Homegrown in April 2025.

Ilan Ettinger: Joined the Academy in 2023 from Houston Dynamo Academy; signed with the University of Kentucky.

Christian Moore: Joined the Academy in 2025 from Bethesda SC; signed with Cornell University.

Midfielders:

Santiago Chelala: Joined the Academy in 2025 from Global Football Innovation Academy; seeking other professional opportunities.

Georgi Gyurov: Joined the Academy in 2024 from FC United; seeking other professional opportunities.

Andrew Jardines: Joined the Academy in 2024 from UFA; seeking other professional opportunities.

Cooper Sanchez: Joined the Academy in 2018; signed with Atlanta United 2 in July 2024 and became a Homegrown in Aug. 2025.

Adyn Torres: Joined the Academy in 2020 from GSA; signed with Atlanta United 2 in May 2023 and became a Homegrown in Jan. 2024.

Forwards:

Julian Blalock: Joined the Academy in 2025 from Barca Residency Academy; signed with Northeastern University.

Jonathan Hernandez: Joined the Academy in 2024 from AFC Lightning; seeking other professional opportunities.

Mason Peacock: Joined the Academy in 2023 from GSA; signed with Furman University.

Isaiah Vicentti: Joined the Academy in 2024 from Florida Rush; seeking other professional opportunities.

Ivory Covington: Joined the Academy in 2019 from Concord Fire; signed with Akron University for Spring 2027.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.