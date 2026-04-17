New York City FC to Face Red Bull New York in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC announced today that the Club will face Red Bull New York in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The 'Boys in Blue' will travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium to face Red Bull on Wednesday, April 29 at 7pm ET in Harrison, NJ. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Away tickets to the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match will become available tomorrow, April 17. Once they are made available, you can secure your away tickets at https://www.newyorkcityfc.com/tickets/away-matches.

New York City FC participated in the tournament from 2015 to 2023 and in 2025, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has reached the Quarterfinals on two occasions. In 2024, MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II, represented the Club in that edition. The Pigeons set a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup record for the deepest run by a reserve team, reaching the Round of 16.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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