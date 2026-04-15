New York City FC Ousts Westchester SC from US Open Cup

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release









New York City FC enjoys a U.S. Open Cup win

(New York City FC) New York City FC enjoys a U.S. Open Cup win(New York City FC)

New York City FC opened their U.S. Open Cup campaign with an impressive 5-2 win over Westchester SC. Agustín Ojeda struck early, while Talles Magno netted a hat trick and Arnau Farnós scored on his first New York City FC start. The visitors controlled much of the game, showcasing depth and attacking quality to secure progression to the next round.

Match Recap

New York City FC began their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Tuesday night against Westchester SC.

Pascal Jansen was keen to make a mark in the competition and made a number of changes to the side that took on Vancouver Whitecaps at the weekend.

Among the changes was a first start for Arnau Farnós and Kevin Pierre in midfield. Elsewhere, Talles Magno and Seymour Reid led the attack, while Nico Cavallo and Tomás Romero replaced Kevin O'Toole and Matt Freese respectively.

A strong start from the visitors saw them break the deadlock in the 13th minute through Agustín Ojeda. The tricky winger drove toward goal before playing Seymour Reid in down the right channel.

Reid then cut the ball back to Ojeda, who stroked it past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

That lead would last eight minutes, however, as the hosts restored parity in the 22nd minute. From a corner, a deep cross was headed back across goal and knocked over the line by Daniel Burko.

A frantic fifteen-minute period then saw New York City FC awarded a penalty after Conor McGlynn was adjudged to have fouled Talles Magno. The Brazilian was handed the responsibility of taking the spot kick and confidently dispatched it into the bottom corner.

The visitors thought they had a third just after the half-hour mark when a low cross was played into Reid from the left. The forward confidently poked it home but saw the offside flag deny him a first goal of the campaign.

A third goal was not far away, however, as Talles Magno notched his second of the evening. After good work from Ojeda, he danced toward goal before cutting the ball inside to the Brazilian, who calmly finished.

New York City FC continued to dictate proceedings, which led to a fourth goal minutes later after a low cross flew through the area to Farnós in space. The debutant took a touch before rifling the ball home to record his first career goal.

The second half started in much the same vein, with Kevin Pierre flashing an effort from distance just wide of the post.

Westchester responded with a chance of their own in the 57th minute, Burko connecting with a header that required Romero to pluck the ball out of the air.

Pascal Jansen made his first change of the night in the 68th minute, introducing Malachi Jones in place of Ojeda.

New York City FC threatened a fifth through Raul Gustavo before Talles Magno found the net with a looping header from a Tayvon Gray cross to complete his hat trick in the 71st minute.

The visitors were keen for more, and that led to Jonny Shore threatening with a rasping effort from just outside the area that flew inches wide of the target.

Instead, it would be Westchester that scored the next goal of the game after Kyle Evans brought the ball down inside the area and fired past Romero.

Westchester continued to threaten with several half-chances but were unable to get their efforts on target.

New York City FC made a second change in the 85th minute as Kamran Acito came on for his debut in place of Cavallo. Also entering the game were Nicolás Fernández Mercau and Máximo Carrizo in place of Talles Magno and Seymour Reid.

Carrizo went close to adding a sixth goal in stoppage time after driving inside from the right and firing a shot from distance that forced a good save from Westchester's goalkeeper.

That would prove to be the last act of note on a positive night for New York City FC - a 5-2 win booking their place in the next round of the competition.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 18. Kickoff at Citi Field is scheduled 7:30PM ET.

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 14, 2026

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