Minnesota United FC at Sacramento Republic FC Preview

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United opens its 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Tuesday night, traveling to Heart Health Park for a Round of 32 matchup against Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship). The Loons enter the midweek fixture riding momentum after earning a 2-1 road victory over San Diego FC on Saturday night, while Sacramento returns home after a 1-1 draw against Las Vegas Lights FC in USL Championship action.

Minnesota heads into Tuesday's contest after handing San Diego FC its first home loss of the 2026 season. Defender Kyle Duncan scored the equalizer after the Loons fell behind early, before forward Kelvin Yeboah netted the eventual game-winner in the late in the first half. The victory marked Minnesota's second consecutive MLS road win and continued a strong recent stretch away from home.

Sacramento enters the Round of 32 after earning victories over El Farolito SC and Valley 559 FC in the opening rounds of the national tournament. Republic FC has long been regarded as one of the top clubs in the USL Championship and owns significant Open Cup pedigree, most notably reaching the 2022 Final as a lower-division side. Playing at home, Sacramento will look to add another MLS opponent to its cup history.

Tuesday's matchup marks the first competitive meeting between Minnesota United and Sacramento Republic FC. For the Loons, the challenge will be managing a quick turnaround while maintaining momentum in a single-elimination competition where every detail matters. Minnesota previously made its deepest Open Cup run in 2019, advancing to the Final before finishing as runners-up.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 14, 2026

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