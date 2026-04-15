Colorado Rapids Call up Rapids 2 Midfielder Nathan Tchoumba on Short-Term Agreement

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has called up midfielder Nathan Tchoumba from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. Tchoumba will be available for selection for the Rapids' Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Union Omaha on Tuesday, April 14.

The call-up will mark Tchoumba's first of four available Short-Term Agreements for the 2026 MLS season. The midfielder is in his first season with Rapids 2 since signing his first professional contract on January 16, becoming the youngest player to sign with the second team at 15 years old. At the conclusion of his contract with Rapids 2, Tchoumba will join the first team as a Homegrown player with a contract through the 29-30 MLS season with club options for 30-31 and 31-32. In MLS NEXT Pro this season, Tchoumba has logged four appearances with 226 minutes played.

Per the 2026 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, aged 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have called up midfielder Nathan Tchoumba from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement for the team's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Union Omaha on Tuesday, April 14.

Nathan Tchoumba

Pronunciation: CHOOM-bah

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180

Date of birth: November 24, 2010 (15)

Birthplace: Aurora, Colorado

Acquisition date: January 16, 2026







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