LA Galaxy to Host Deportivo Toluca FC in CCC Quarterfinal on April 15 at 6 p.m. PT

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will host Deportivo Toluca FC in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 15, at Dignity Health Sports Park (FS1, TUDN), with kickoff set for 6 p.m. PT. Toluca claimed a 4-2 victory in the first leg last week at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Mexico, with Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus scoring vital away goals for LA.

LA Galaxy vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Despite losing in the opening match of the twolegged fixture, LA secured two crucial away goals from forward Gabriel Pec, the competition's leading scorer, and midfielder Marco Reus, who now has six goal contributions in his last six matches. With the awaygoals tiebreaker in their favor, the Galaxy can advance with a 2-0 or 3-1 victory. A 4-2 win would send the match to extra time, while any loss would eliminate LA from the competition. Prior to this year's quarterfinal series, the two clubs had met once before, with Toluca earning a 3-2 victory in the 2025 Campeones Cup.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The LA Galaxy enter the match with a 444 record across all competitions in the 2026 season, most recently earning a 2-1 road victory over Austin FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Marco Reus and Maya Yoshida combined on a corner kick to open the scoring, before Erik Thommy netted his first goal for the club to seal the win.

João Klauss (8 G/A) and Gabriel Pec (8 G/A) lead the Galaxy attack, with Pec scoring his competitionleading sixth Concacaf Champions Cup goal in the first leg against Toluca. Klauss, meanwhile, is tied for second in MLS with five goals. Midfielder Marco Reus sits just behind the Brazilian duo (7 G/A) and has recorded six goal contributions over the last six matches.

LA Galaxy vs Deportivo Toluca FC

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals (2nd Leg)

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 6 p.m. PT

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.

FS1, TUDN

FS1 English Broadcast | Tyler Terens (PXP), Maurice Edu (analyst)

TUDN Spanish Broadcast | Marco Cancino (PXP), Raul Pérez (PXP), Rafa Puente (analyst), Daniel Schvartzman (sideline reporter)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 14, 2026

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