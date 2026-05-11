LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following a 2-1 victory over Atlanta, the LA Galaxy remain on the road this week for a midweek matchup against Sporting Kansas City at 5:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 13, at Sporting Park (Apple TV). The Galaxy will then travel to Seattle to face the Sounders on Saturday, May 16, at 6:15 p.m. PT at Lumen Field (FS1, Apple TV).

Following the LA Galaxy's 2-1 comeback victory and Gabriel Pec's brace against Atlanta United last weekend, the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team earned a 3-3 draw against Atlanta United Unified. The result extended the Galaxy Unified Team's unbeaten streak, which dates back to the start of the 2025 season. LA Galaxy Unified Team 2025 Golden Boot winner Matthew Torres recorded a brace of his own against Atlanta, scoring in both the opening minute and the final moments of the match. After trailing 3-2 in the second half, the Galaxy rallied to secure the draw with Torres' lastsecond goal. Prior to the match, LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney met with the Unified team, providing words of encouragement. Additionally, after receiving support during their match from the Unified team, LA Galaxy first team players watched the Unified team's match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City - Wednesday, May 13

The Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City have faced off 75 times in regular-season play, with LA holding a slim 29-28-18 advantage. On the road, LA has a 10-19-9 record in 38 matches played in Kansas City. During the 2025 season, the two Western Conference foes split the season series, with each side defending home field. This season, the script has flipped, as Sporting Kansas City earned a 2-1 win in LA earlier in the campaign, while the Galaxy now seek a road victory of their own.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders - Saturday, May 16

In 41 MLS regular matches played between the two sides, the Galaxy hold an 11-15-15 against the Sounders, including a 4-7-8 record in Seattle. In 2025, the Sounders earned a win in LA in August before the teams played to a 2-2 draw in September at Lumen Field with goals from Maya Yoshida and Miki Yamane. Former Galaxy striker Robbie Keane leads the matchup with 12 goals across all competitions.

Ana Huang x LA Galaxy Ticket Offer - On Sale Tomorrow, May 12 at 10 a.m.

The LA Galaxy will host a oneofakind crossover event with #1 New York Times bestselling author Ana Huang on Wednesday, August 19, at Dignity Health Sports Park. Ahead of the Galaxy's match against the San Jose Earthquakes, fans will have exclusive access to a prematch conversation with Huang, followed by a meetandgreet and the match itself. Each $45 ticket includes a signed, eventexclusive edition of The Striker. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PT at gofevo.com/event/AnaHuangxLAGalaxy.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

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