LA Galaxy Forward Gabriel Pec Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - MLS announced today that LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec has been named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12 following his performance in the club's 2-1 road victory over Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Trailing by a goal to nil in the second half, Pec drove the comeback for the Galaxy with a game-winning brace to kick off LA's road trip with three points.

With a quarter of an hour left to play in the match, Pec bagged two goals in five minutes to flip the script and give the Galaxy both their third consecutive victory over Atlanta and first victory in Atlanta since 2017. In the 74th minute, Marco Reus slipped a through ball to Pec in the midst of a run down the right sideline. The Brazilian winger then dribbled past his defender and beat the keeper with a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner to level the match. Then five minutes later in the 79th, Pec's initial shot from the center of the box was saved, but he pounced on the rebound to vault the Galaxy in front.

Pec's performance in Atlanta was the third time across all competitions in which he has scored two or more goals in a game this season. In addition, Pec's two-goal night extended LA's scoring streak to 21 consecutive matches, the longest active scoring streak in MLS. Overall, Pec has contributed to a club-leading 13 goals across all competitions so far in 2026 (nine goals, four assists).

Team of the Matchday (Matchday 12)

F: Gabriel Pec (LA), Kevin Kelsy (POR), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Hannes Wolf (NYC), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Rodrigo De Paul (MIA), Warren Madrigal (NSH)

D: Mamadou Fofana (NE), Dylan Nealis (RBNY), Andy Nájar (NSH)

GK: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: Marko Mitrović (NE)

Bench: Duran Ferree (SD), Kaick (DAL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Carles Gil (NE), Pep Biel (CLT), James Rodríguez (MIN), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Kristoffer Velde (POR), Emilio Aristizábal (TOR)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

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