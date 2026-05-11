San Jose Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12. Daniel recorded four saves in a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC last Saturday.
San Jose struck early, taking the lead within the opening five minutes and holding a 1-0 advantage for the first 76 minutes of the match. A standout moment came in the 57th minute, when Daniel produced two back-to-back saves to deny Vancouver's Bruno Caicedo and Jeevan Badwal. Although Vancouver leveled late to end the match at 1-1, Daniel was instrumental in securing the point at home, facing 17 total shots on goal and preserving the scoreline for the final quarter-hour of the match.
Click here to download media assets from Saturday's match
This is the second MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for Daniel this season and ninth in his career.
The Black and Blue now head to the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, May 13, to face Seattle Sounders FC. Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 6:30 p.m. PT and will air globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 12)
Forwards: Gabriel Pec (LA), Kevin Kelsy (POR), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Midfielders: Hannes Wolf (NYC), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Rodrigo De Paul (MIA), Warren Madrigal (NSH)
Defenders: Mamadou Fofana (NE), Dylan Nealis (RBNY), Andy Nájar (NSH)
Goalkeeper: Daniel (SJ)
Coach: Marko Mitrović (NE)
Bench: Duran Ferree (SD), Kaick (DAL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Carles Gil (NE), Pep Biel (CLT), James Rodríguez (MIN), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Kristoffer Velde (POR), Emilio Aristizábal (TOR)
Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026
- Messi and De Paul Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Forwards Kevin Kelsy and Kristoffer Velde Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12 - Portland Timbers
- Midfielder Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring Twice in Win over LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Forward Gabriel Pec Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12 - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Suffers 4-1 Defeat to Houston Dynamo - Los Angeles FC
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