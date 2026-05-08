San Jose Earthquakes Announce Sellout for Saturday's Home Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Saturday night's showdown against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at PayPal Park has officially sold out. The match, presented by Habbas Law, features Major League Soccer's top two teams in the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will stream live globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish), with local radio coverage on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
With individual game tickets all sold out, the only remaining way to attend the game against Vancouver is by purchasing Earthquakes Season Tickets. Right now fans can get the remaining 13 home games for the price of 12, with Saturday's match for free.
San Jose is the first team in MLS history to win nine of their first 10 league games and are in sole possession of the league lead for the first time in 14 years. The Earthquakes have extended their current unbeaten streak to seven matches en route to a 9-1-1 record and 28 points. Vancouver, the defending Western Conference champion and Audi MLS Cup finalist a season ago, is in close pursuit at 8-1-1 and 25 points.
Saturday's clash features the highest combined points per game (2.52) of any matchup in MLS history between teams with at least 10 matches played as they have dominated nearly every major statistical category, including goals scored (26 each), assists (San Jose 32, Vancouver 26), goal differential (Vancouver +20, San Jose +19), and shots-on-goal differential (Vancouver +41, San Jose +32),
In addition, at halftime of Saturday's match, the groundbreaking 1994 U.S. Men's National Team that competed at the FIFA World Cup that year will return to the Bay Area to be recognized on the field. Eric Wynalda, who played for San Jose and scored the first MLS goal for the club, is slated to join Marcelo Balboa, Mike Burns, Paul Caligiuri, Thomas Dooley, Cobi Jones, Frank Klopas, Cle Kooiman, Joe-Max Moore, Hugo Perez and Juergen Sommer to celebrate history at PayPal Park as the World Cup comes back to the region 32 years later this summer.
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