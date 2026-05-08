Houston Dynamo FC Loan Homegrown Goalkeeper Logan Erb to Corpus Christi FC
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC Homegrown goalkeeper Logan Erb will join Corpus Christi FC in USL League One on loan through 2026, both Clubs announced today. As part of the agreement, the Dynamo retain the right to recall the Humble, Texas native at any time.
In December 2025, Erb became the 18th Dynamo Academy product to sign as a Homegrown Player with the first team after joining the Club at the age of 13.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC loaned Homegrown goalkeeper Logan Erb to Corpus Christi FC in USL League One through 2026. The Dynamo retain the right to recall Erb at any time.
LOGAN ERBBIO:
NAME:LoganErb
POSITION:Goalkeeper
DATE OF BIRTH:January7,2004 (22)
HOMETOWN:Houston, Texas
HEIGHT:6 ft.3 in.
WEIGHT:200Ibs.
PREVIOUS CLUB:NC State(NCAA)
FIFA NATIONALITY:USA
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