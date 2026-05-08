Inter Miami CF Academy Presents Second Edition of Dreams Cup, Opening Ceremony Set for Inter Miami CF Stadium

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy is preparing to host the highly anticipated second edition of the Dreams Cup this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, May 22-25, with the 2026 tournament set to become the largest competition ever organized by the Club's Academy - nearly doubling the scale of its inaugural edition.

With talented boys and girls from around the globe soon set to arrive in South Florida to compete at the highest youth levels, the Club has also announced details for a special Opening Ceremony at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

Opening Ceremony at Inter Miami CF Stadium

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of fútbol as the second edition of Dreams Cup officially kicks off on Friday, May 22, at Inter Miami CF Stadium. More than 1,100 teams from across the world will gather for an unrivaled weekend of competition and culture across South Florida.

The Opening Ceremony will set the tone for a historic tournament weekend, bringing together players, coaches, families, and fans in a vibrant showcase of the global game and the next generation of talent.

Inter Miami CF U-14 vs. Pumas UNAM U-14

As part of the festivities, Inter Miami CF U-14 will face Mexican powerhouse Pumas UNAM U-14 in a marquee matchup on Friday, May 22, offering fans an exciting glimpse into the future of the sport.

The match will provide many of these young players with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on a professional stage, playing in front of thousands of supporters at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

The Return of the Official Dreams Cup Hand Gesture

The Opening Ceremony will also continue one of the tournament's most meaningful traditions, as players and fans unite to perform the official Dreams Cup gesture - hands forming wings - symbolizing unity, ambition, and inspiration.

It's a sign that celebrates dreaming big, and it's meant to live beyond this moment and across the tournament.

Tournament Divisions

Teams competing in the 2026 Dreams Cup will participate across the Super Group, Gold, Silver, and Bronze flights:

Super Group (U13-U19) - Elite, invitation-only level for top competitive teams selected by a committee

Gold, Silver, Bronze (U8-U19) - Divisions designed for teams competing at state, regional, and national levels

Additionally, specialty divisions will once again provide unique developmental opportunities:

U13 Division: 2014 (U12) teams playing 11v11, with Gold and Silver flights

U11 Division: 2016 (U10) teams playing 9v9, with Gold and Silver flights

U8 Division: 2018 (U8) teams playing 7v7, with Gold and Silver flights

Matches throughout the tournament - including championship finals - will take place at the Club's Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, along with additional venues across Broward and Miami-Dade County, further expanding the tournament's presence throughout South Florida.

Additional details regarding ticketing, fan activations, and the full event schedule for the 2026 Dreams Cup will be announced in the coming days.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

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